IND vs SL 2023, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Sri Lanka match?

India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in yesterday’s one-day game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With the triumph, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, India put up an imposing total of 373-7 in their 50 overs. There were quite a few significant contributions from the Men in Blue batters. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 143 for the first wicket in 19.4 overs.

While Gill hit 11 fours in his 60-ball 70, Rohit smacked nine fours and three sixes in his 67-ball 83. The belligerent opening stand was broken when Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka trapped Gill lbw for 70. Rohit also missed out on a hundred that was there for the taking, dragging a delivery from Dilshan Madushanka back onto his stumps.

Even as Gill and Rohit could not convert their half-centuries into three figures, Virat Kohli notched up his 45th one-day ton and second in as many games in the format. The 34-year-old faced only 87 balls for his 113, clubbing 12 fours and a six.

Kohli and KL Rahul (39 off 29) added 90 for the fourth wicket before the latter was bowled by Kasun Rajitha. Hardik Pandya (14) and Axar Patel (9) perished cheaply, before Kohli’s fine knock ended in the penultimate over.

Chasing 374, Sri Lanka lost Avishka Fernando (5) and Kusal Mendis (0) to Mohammed Siraj. Fernando was caught off the leading edge as he played across the line, while Mendis was knocked over by one that nipped back in. Charith Asalanka (23) was given out caught behind down leg off Umran Malik. He walked off, but replays did not spot any edge.

Pathum Nissanka (72 off 80) and Dhananjaya de Silva (47 off 40) raised hopes of a Lankan revival, adding 72 for the fourth wicket. However, they fell to Umran and Mohammed Shami respectively as the visitors lost half their side for 161.

At 208-8, the game seemed over, but Shanaka played a blinder, clobbering 108* off 88. He slammed 12 fours and three sixes to ensure India stayed on the park for 50 overs. Shanaka and Rajitha (9* off 19) added exactly 100 runs for the unbroken ninth wicket, including 15 off the last three balls, as Sri Lanka finished on 306-8.

Rohit and Gill laid a solid platform for India with the bat. Kohli capitalised on it with a fabulous hundred. With the ball, Umran hurt Sri Lanka with three strikes. Siraj got the Men in Blue off to a great start, sending back Fernando and Mendis.

For Sri Lanka, Shanaka slammed a brilliant ton, albeit in a losing cause, while opener Nissanka scored a defiant 72. Kohli, though, was named the Player of the Match for his sublime century.

