IND vs SL 2023: 3 records Axar Patel broke during his 61-run knock in the 2nd T20I 

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel's brilliant knock of 61 runs off 31 balls went in vain as India lost the second T20I against Sri Lanka by 16 runs at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (January 5).

Axar Patel has repeatedly demonstrated that he can be considered a proper all-rounder in white-ball cricket. However, his 61-run innings in the second T20I was arguably the best by a No. 7 batter in a T20 international match.

Chasing 207 to bag the series, India endured a rocky start after they lost half of their side at 57 after 9.1 overs. Axar, who entered the crease at No. 7, was the last recognized Indian batter alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



# indvssl Axar Patel played a heroic knock but failed to carry India home 🏏 #CricketTwitter # indvssl Axar Patel played a heroic knock but failed to carry India home 🏏#CricketTwitter # indvssl https://t.co/JF4yrNVBNu

With the team still requiring 143 runs off their last ten overs, the hopes of the Indian fans were diminished largely. However, Axar took the game to the Sri Lankan bowlers and started to counter-attack.

The left-hander used the slog-sweep to great effect and went berserk against the Lankan spinners. After hitting Maheesh Theekshana for 13 runs off his third over, Axar Patel tormented Sri Lanka's ace spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Axar hit the leg-spinner for three consecutive sixes in the 14th over and brought India back into the game. In the next over, the southpaw hit Chamika Karunaratne for a six over long-on to get to his maiden T20I fifty off just 20 balls.

Axar's brilliant innings came to an end in the 20th over when he was holed out at long-off in an attempt to clear the ropes. His innings was laced with three fours and six lusty maximums, that too, at a strike rate of 209.7.

Despite Axar's best efforts, he failed to take India over the line. With the win, Sri Lanka have now leveled the three-match series, with the decider scheduled to be played in Rajkot on January 7.

Axar Patel, with his stunning knock, shattered multiple records. Here is a compilation of the top three records he broke on Thursday.

#3 Fifth-fastest T20I fifty for India

Axar Patel raising his bat after reaching his maiden T20I fifty [Pic Credit: BCCI]

After scoring just eight runs off his first eight balls, Axar Patel showcased his might and smashed his next 42 runs in just 12 balls. This led to him reaching his maiden T20I half-century in just 20 balls.

ICC @ICC



It's come off just 20 balls!



#INDvSL | Scorecard: A maiden T20I fifty for Axar PatelIt's come off just 20 balls!Scorecard: bit.ly/3ZcLeZs A maiden T20I fifty for Axar Patel 🙌It's come off just 20 balls!#INDvSL | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/3ZcLeZs https://t.co/2RF3EnriSV

Axar's 20-ball fifty is now the fifth-fastest among Indian batters in T20I cricket. Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball half-century against England at the T20 World Cup 2007 remains at the top.

However, while batting at No. 6 or lower, Axar's 20-ball half-century is now the fastest by an Indian in T20 internationals.

#2 Most sixes for India in a T20I innings while batting at No. 7 or lower

Axar Patel in action during the second T20I against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

As mentioned earlier, the Gujarat-born all-rounder hit six lusty maximums during his stay. Despite the MCA Stadium not being the smallest of grounds, Axar Patel cleared the ropes many a time with ease, especially against the Sri Lankan spinners.

Interestingly, Axar's six sixes in the innings is now the most an Indian batter has hit in a T20I game while batting at No. 7 or below. Dinesh Karthik hit four maximums in a T20I game while batting at No. 7 previously.

#1 Highest individual score for India while batting at No. 7 or below in a T20I

Another major personal milestone that Axar Patel etched to his name is scoring the highest individual T20I score for India while batting at No. 7 or below.

His terrific knock against Sri Lanka saw him aggregate 65 runs off just 31 balls on Thursday. Axar became the first Indian to score a T20I half-century while batting at number seven. He broke Ravindra Jadeja's record, who scored 44* off 23 balls against Australia in Canberra in 2020.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for 2nd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Cricket News & Update

Poll : 0 votes