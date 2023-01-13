IND vs SL 2023: 3 records that were broken during India's win in the 2nd T20I 

Team India labored to a scrappy four-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. With their win, the Men in Blue have now successfully bagged the ongoing three-match ODI series (2-0) with one match still left.

The visitors were in a commanding position after scoring 102/1 in 17 overs after deciding to bat first. However, a batting collapse saw them lose six wickets inside just 50 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were the wreckers-in-chief for India, picking up three scalps apiece to bundle out Sri Lanka for 215 in 39.4 overs.

#CricketTwitter #indvssl Team India sealed the ODI series against Sri Lanka 🏏

In response, India's top order failed miserably as the hosts looked down the barrel of a gun after being reduced to 86/4. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya stitched together a much-needed partnership of 75 runs which brought India closer to the target. Rahul, with his gritty 64*, shepherded the side home in the 44th over.

The second ODI also saw a slew of records broken in Kolkata. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that were broken during the second match between India and Sri Lanka.

#3 Team India now have the joint-most wins against a particular opponent in ODIs

India won their 95th ODI against Sri Lanka [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Since their first international match in 1979, the two Asian neighbors have enjoyed a great rivalry. The two countries have played against each other 164 times now, with Sri Lanka winning on 57 occasions.

However, with their win on Thursday, India have now defeated the Island nation 95 times. This is the record-joint-most number of wins by a team against a particular opponent in ODIs.

Australia have also defeated their arch-rivals New Zealand 95 times in one-day cricket.

#2 Hardik Pandya now has the highest strike rate for India after first 50 ODI innings

New Zealand v India - 3rd T20

Hardik Pandya recorded his 50th ODI innings when he played a crunch knock of 36 from 53 balls in the second ODI.

While he didn't play in his usual glamorous style, Pandya etched a significant personal milestone into his name.

In his 50 ODI innings so far, the premier all-rounder has maintained a healthy strike rate of 113.6, the best by an Indian batter after the first 50 ODI innings.

The record was previously held by legendary Kapil Dev, who had a strike rate of 103.5 after his first 50 ODI innings.

#1 Sri Lanka have now suffered the most losses in men's ODI cricket

Sri Lanka lost their tenth successive ODI series against India [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Former ODI World Cup winners Sri Lanka are now the holders of an unwanted record in the 50-over format. Their loss in the second ODI in Kolkata was their 437 defeat in 880 matches.

They (437) have now overtaken India's 436 losses (in 1022 matches) as the worst-ever record for any country in one-day internationals.

Muzafar Hussain Bhara 🇵🇰 @BharaSaeen

Sri Lanka 🏏 now hold the record of most losses in One Day International history - 437

#INDvSL Breaking;Sri Lanka🏏 now hold the record of most losses in One Day International history - 437

Unfortunately, Sri Lanka are also top of the list of most matches lost in T20Is alongside Bangladesh. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have lost 92 T20Is each.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda.

