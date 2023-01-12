IND vs SL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the upcoming 2nd ODI

After a handsome 67-run win for Team India against Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Tuesday (January 10), the two teams are set to go head-to-head once again for the second T20I. The highly-anticipated encounter is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12.

When given the chance to bat first, the Men in Blue compiled an astounding total of 373/8 in their 50 overs. After Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave them a great start by scoring 83 and 70 runs, respectively, Virat Kohli was a sensation with the bat. The former Indian skipper scored his 45th ODI century before being dismissed for a well-made 113 off 87 balls.

It was never going to be an easy target for guests. For his 80-ball 72, opener Pathum Nissanka performed well. But after 38 overs, Sri Lanka were in trouble at 206/8 when a string of wickets fell.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka played a blinder of an innings for his 108* off just 88 balls. It was all for nothing, though, as Sri Lanka could only manage 306/8 in their innings, eventually losing the match by 67 runs.

With a 1-0 advantage in the three-match series, the Rohit Sharma-led unit will hope to continue their clinical form. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will hope for a better outing in the second ODI given how poorly they performed in the previous encounter. The Dasun Shanaka-led side will be rearing to leave their mark and give the hosts a run for their money on Thursday.

The second ODI match in Kolkata offers both teams a chance to break a number of records. Let's take a look at three of these records that will be vulnerable during the upcoming fixture.

#3 Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need to add 31 runs together to complete 5000 partnership runs in ODIs

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be the key members for India in the upcoming ODI [Pic Credit: ICC]

Undoubtedly the two of India's greatest white-ball batters in recent history, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared a healthy partnership, both on and off the field.

Batting at the top of the order, both right-handers have piled up a plethora of runs together and a significant record awaits them when the two will play the second ODI against Sri Lanka.

If Rohit and Kohli add at least 31 runs to their partnership today, they will become only the third Indian pair to have mustered 5000 partnership runs in ODI cricket. So far, the duo of Rohit and Kohli have scored 4969 runs after batting just 84 times together.

#2 Team India can win their tenth successive ODI series against Sri Lanka

Following their comprehensive triumph, the Men in Blue will aim to clinch the Kolkata ODI in order to bag the ongoing series. If Rohit Sharma and Co. manage to get over the line on Thursday, they will bag their tenth consecutive ODI series win against Sri Lanka.

The last time India didn't win an ODI rubber against their Asian rivals was in 2006 when a three-match ODI series was drawn 0-0 without a single match completed.

If India register their tenth consecutive ODI series against Sri Lanka, it will be their second-best-ever run against a particular opponent in the format. The Indian team are currently on a 12-ODI series winning streak against West Indies, which is also a world record for any Test playing nation.

#1 Virat Kohli needs 67 more runs to become the fifth-highest run-getter in ODI history

Virat Kohli was on song in their opening ODI [Pic Credit BCCI]

Star batter Virat Kohli commenced his 2023 with a bag after smashing his 45th ODI ton in the first ODI. The modern-day legend was at his vintage best as he slammed 12 boundaries and a solitary six en route to his magnificent 87-ball 113.

The former Indian skipper has toppled countless records in 50-over cricket, and the upcoming fixture against Sri Lanka will give him another chance to add one more milestone to his name.

Currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in ODIs with 12,584 runs in 257 innings, Kohli could surpass the former Sri Lankan great, Mahela Jayawardene on the list. If the Delhi-born batter adds 67 runs in the three upcoming games, he will eclipse Jayawardene's tally of 12650 runs.

