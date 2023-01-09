IND vs SL 2023: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and ODI records

India and Sri Lanka will battle in the first ODI of their three-match series at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10. The two Asian teams will meet in an ODI on Indian soil for the first time since December 2017.

Earlier this month, India and Sri Lanka played a three-match T20I series, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 2-1. The BCCI has named a star-studded squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, keeping the 2023 Cricket World Cup in mind.

Before the two teams cross swords in Guwahati, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 152* - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Best bowling figures: 3/41 - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Highest team score: 326/2 - India vs. West Indies, 2018

Lowest team score: 322/8 - West Indies vs. India, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 326/2 - India vs. West Indies, 2018

Average first-innings score: 322

Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

India v Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup (Image: Getty)

This venue has previously hosted only one ODI match, where India defeated West Indies in a run fest. The pitch looked great for batting as both teams smashed more than 320 runs. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored a century in that match.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium last ODI match

In the previous ODI at this venue, India defeated West Indies by eight wickets on October 21, 2018. Shimron Hetmyer's century guided the visitors to a 322-run total in the first innings. In reply, tons from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma guided India to a comfortable win.

The batters hit a total of 20 sixes in that match. 10 wickets fell across the two innings, with spinners bagging six of them.

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : 0 votes