IND vs SL 2023: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram pitch history and ODI records

The final game of the three-match India vs Sri Lanka ODI series will take place this Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India have already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The hosts will be keen to complete a clean-sweep against the Islanders.

Thiruvananathapuram has previously hosted only one ODI match in 2018. In that match, India defeated the West Indies comfortably by nine wickets. The venue hosted a T20I between India and South Africa last year, where the hosts reduced the Proteas to 9/5 after 2.3 overs.

The visiting batters have found it challenging to play at this stadium. Before Thiruvananthapuram hosts another match, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from the previous ODI played at this ground.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram ODI records & stats

ODI matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches With No Result: 0

Highest individual score: 63* - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Best bowling figures: 4/34 - Ravindra Jadeja (IND) vs. West Indies, 2018

Highest team score: 105/1 - India vs. West Indies, 2018

Lowest team score: 104 - West Indies vs. India, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 105/1 - India vs. West Indies, 2018

Average first-innings score: 104

Greenfield International Stadium Pitch Report

As mentioned earlier, the visiting teams find it challenging to score runs at this venue. The team that wins the toss may look to bowl first as the conditions assist both fast bowlers and spinners.

Greenfield International Stadium last ODI match

In the previous and only ODI played at this venue, India registered a lopsided win against the West Indies team. A four-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja helped India bowl the Men in Maroon out for just 104 runs.

Rohit Sharma's quickfire half-century guided India home in just 14.5 overs. 11 wickets fell in that contest, with spinners bagging five of them. Five sixes were hit in the entire match.

Poll : 0 votes