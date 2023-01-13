IND vs SL 2023: Hits and flops as India bag the series with a win in Kolkata 

On the back of a clinical bowling performance and middle-order contribution, Team India trounced Sri Lanka in the second ODI at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, January 12. With their four-wicket win, the Men in Blue have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series.

After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka failed to put up an inspired performance and were skittled out for 215 in 39.4 overs. While opener Nuwanidu Fernando did well on his debut and scored a half-century, the middle-order didn't turn up for Sri Lanka and the team lost wickets at regular intervals.

The target of 216 should've been a plain sailing task for Rohit Sharma and Co. However, it wasn't to be like that as India lost their first four wickets inside 86 runs. KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya then came to the rescue for the hosts as they stitched a 75-run partnership to bring the hosts closer.

They eventually won the game with four wickets and 40 balls to spare.

On that note, here's a look at the hits and flops from the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka:

#4 Flop - Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka had an off day in the second ODI [Pic Credit: BCCI]

Dasun Shanaka has been India's nemesis for most of the time in the recent past. He even smashed a fantastic century in the previous game.

The Sri Lankan skipper, however, was caught by the law of averages and endured a tough outing in Kolkata. Walking into bat at No. 6, when his side were reduced to 118/4, Sri Lanka expected another resilient knock from Shanaka, as he has been the silver lining of the team's otherwise poor batting unit.

However, a poor dismissal saw him get dismissed for only two off four balls. Attempting a sweep against Kuldeep Yadav, Shanaka moved his front leg too far across which exposed his leg-stump. The right-hander missed the sweep completely and was bowled behind his legs.

Shanaka's dismissal left Sri Lanka reeling at 125/5.

#3 Hit - KL Rahul

Ever since moving to the No. 5 slot, KL Rahul has been quite proficient in ODIs. With six half-centuries and a ton, the Karnataka lad averages more than 54 in the middle-order.

One of his most crucial knocks, however, perhaps came on Thursday against Sri Lanka. Holding his fort for India, Rahul showed the utmost grit and resilience to guide his nation home.

With India losing their top-order early, it was compulsory for Rahul to steady the ship and soak up the pressure. And the Karnataka batter did exactly that.

Rahul joined hands with Hardik Pandya, and the pair batted sensibly to add 75 runs for the fifth wicket. They practically ended all Sri Lankan hopes for a far-fetched victory.

While Pandya was dismissed for 36, Rahul remained calm till the end and reached his half-century in 93 balls. The situation was tailor-made for Rahul, who performed admirably and took the hosts over the line.

#2 Flop - Indian top-order

Virat Kohli getting dismissed in the second ODI [Pic Credit: BCCI]

The Indian top-order, who ruled the roost in the previous game, completely failed in the second ODI in Kolkata.

In their chase of 216, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill came out with aggressive intent and were mostly eyeing boundaries, however both were dismissed within a span of four deliveries.

While a lazy whaft saw Rohit caught behind for 17, another soft dismissal saw Gill get holed out at short mid-wicket. Star of the first ODI Virat Kohli then endured a nervy stay at the crease that culminated in him being cleaned up by Lahiru Kumara. An in-swinging nip-backer by the Sri Lankan pacer outwitted the modern-day master.

Although their scoring rate was above 6 RPO, India lost their top three inside the first powerplay.

#1 Hit - Kuldeep Yadav

The pick of the Indian bowlers on Thursday, Kuldeep Yadav made the most out of his chances and returned with a fantastic figure of 3 for 51 in his ten overs.

The wily left-arm spinner, who didn't play in the previous match, left the Sri Lankan clueless with his variations. He teased the Sri Lankan batters with his flight and dip, and his variations were hard to read.

After the guests were at 102/1 in 16 overs and looked on to post a par total on the board, Kuldeep brought India back to the game. He first trapped Kusal Mendis in front before taking the big fish in Dasun Shanaka. In his very next over, the spinner sent back the well-set Charith Asalanka to break Sri Lanka's back in the first innings.

Kuldeep, who also reached 200 international wickets in the game, bagged the Player of the Match award for his remarkable bowling effort.

