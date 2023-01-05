IND vs SL 2023: MCA Stadium, Pune pitch history and T20I records

India will play the second match of their T20I series against Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday, January 5. The Men in Blue won the first T20I in Mumbai by two runs and will aim to secure an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will try to stay alive in the series after suffering a narrow defeat at the Wankhede Stadium. The Islanders did an impressive job with the ball, but their batters failed to chase a 163-run target in the opening T20I.

Before the second match of the series gets underway at the MCA Stadium, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the venue.

MCA Stadium, Pune T20I Records & stats

T20I matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 57 - Dhananjaya de Silva (SL) vs. India, 2020.

Best bowling figures: 3/16 - Dasun Shanaka (SL) vs. India, 2016.

Highest team score: 201/6 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2020.

Lowest team score: 101 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2016.

Highest successful run-chase: 158/5 - India vs. England, 2012.

Average first-innings score: 153

MCA Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune assists the batters and the fast bowlers. Back in 2016, when India hosted Sri Lanka at this venue, the Islanders bowled out the Men in Blue for just 101 runs and won by five wickets.

However, four years later, India scored 201/6 in a T20I against Sri Lanka at this venue and registered a 78-run victory.

Wankhede Stadium's last T20I match Scorecard/Stats

KL Rahul smashed a fifty in the last game at this stadium (Image: Getty)

In the previous T20I at this stadium, India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs. Half-centuries from KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan helped the Men in Blue post a 201-run total on the board.

Chasing 202 for a win, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 123. A total of 16 wickets fell in the match, with spinners accounting for six of them. The batters of the two teams hit 12 combined sixes in that T20I.

Will India win the 2nd T20I of the series against Sri Lanka? Share your views in the comments below.

Poll : Which Indian player will score more runs in the 2nd T20I? Ishan Kishan Hardik Pandya 0 votes