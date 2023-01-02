IND vs SL 2023: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20I records

Wankhede Stadium will play host to Team India's first match of 2023 on Tuesday evening, January 3. Sri Lanka's tour of India will get underway with a three-match T20I series between the two nations.

Last year, Sri Lanka knocked India out of the Asia Cup 2022 by defeating them in the Super 4 stage. The Men in Blue will be keen to avenge that defeat, but the majority of the big names who featured in that Asia Cup match are absent from the squad for the upcoming series.

Captain Hardik Pandya will lead a new-look Indian squad in the upcoming T20I rubber. Hardik has fond memories of playing at the Wankhede Stadium, and before he plays his first home game as India's captain, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is played in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai T20I Records & stats

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - Chris Gayle (WI) vs. England, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 4/27 - Chris Morris (SA) vs. Afghanistan, 2016.

Highest team score: 240/3 - India vs. West Indies, 2019.

Lowest team score: 172 - Afghanistan vs. South Africa, 2016.

Highest successful run-chase: 230/8 - England vs. South Africa, 2016.

Average first-innings score: 195

Wankhede Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue has been a batting paradise. The average first innings score in T20Is on this ground has been 195, highlighting how much the batters have enjoyed playing in Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium's last ODI match Scorecard/Stats

In the previous T20I at this venue, India beat the West Indies by 67 runs. Half-centuries from Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Virat Kohli powered the Men in Blue to 240/3 in their 20 overs. Chasing 241 for a win, West Indies managed 173/8.

While 28 sixes were hit across the two innings, 11 wickets fell in the match, with spinners bagging two of them.

