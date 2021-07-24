IND vs SL 2021: Head-to-head stats and key numbers you need to know ahead of T20I series

After winning the ODI series by a 2-1 margin, India will be keen to continue in the same vein when they take Sri Lanka on in a T20I series. Colombo's R. Premadasa Stadium will play host to the three-match T20I series as well.

The series will help both Asian teams try some new combinations ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Sri Lanka will aim to finalize their team combination as they will have to play in the qualifying stage. Meanwhile, India's young players will have an opportunity to impress the selectors and strengthen their chances of securing a berth in the T20 World Cup squad.

With the Men in Blue set to play a three-match T20I series against the hosts in Colombo over the next few days, here's a look at India and Sri Lanka's head-to-head stats in the shortest format of the game.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

India lead the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka by a 13-5 margin. The teams have played against each other in 19 T20I matches, with one game not producing a winner.

India have an impressive lead in the teams' head-to-head record on Sri Lankan soil. The Men in Blue have won four T20Is here compared to just one win for the home side. It will be interesting to see if India can maintain their excellent record in Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka: Numbers you need to know before the T20I series

Yuzvendra Chahal has taken the most wickets in T20I matches between India and Sri Lanka. The Indian leg-spinner has scalped 14 wickets in six T20I appearances against the Islanders.

Among current squad members, Shikhar Dhawan has the most runs in T20Is for India against Sri Lanka. The stand-in Indian skipper has amassed 289 runs in eight innings against the hosts.

Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera has picked up 10 wickets in nine T20Is against India. Meanwhile, Dasun Shanaka has aggregated 130 runs in 11 T20I innings against India. Shanaka and Chameera will hold the key if Sri Lanka are to succeed in the upcoming series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra