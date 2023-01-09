IND vs SL: "How many times does India win when your No.7 comes into play?" - Ajay Jadeja 

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has strongly argued against the strategy of playing seven batters ahead of the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue played five batters along with three all-rounders in their 1-2 loss in ODIs to Bangladesh in their own backyard last month.

Senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul return to the ODI fold after they were rested for the T20I leg against Sri Lanka last week. The hosts have as many as 10 batting options, including three all-rounders, in their squad.

Jadeja, who played 196 ODIs for India in the period between 1992-2000, suggested that India should play five bowlers in the ODI against Sri Lanka.

While selecting India's playing XI on Cricbuzz, Jadeja explained why choosing seven or more batters in the team is not an ideal strategy.

He said:

"You never use all seven batsmen. No.7 and No.8 numbers you will find 20 average. How many times does India win when your No.7 comes into play. And everytime it comes into play it only gives you hope for the next World Cup. When we are 5-7 down it's a different game. It's an aggressive play."

Jadeja further stressed how India's top six can push to a commendable score of 300 in an ODI innings.

He added:

"Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik at 6. They all average over 45-50. So that's 300 runs on their good day. Like what happened in the last Twenty20 game (in Rajkot). You had seven batsmen, how much did you used?"

He added:

"If your Rohit Sharma can't score, Virat Kohli can't score, (and) Suryakumar can't score. You think that No.7 will come and score."

"India still has one-way traffic" - Ajay Jadeja on winning ODI series vs SL

India eked out Sri Lanka by two runs in the first T20I in Wankhede before getting the hammering in Pune with a 16-run defeat. The Hardik Pandya-led side posted a clinical win by 91 runs in the series decider in Rajkot as they piled up 228 in the first innings.

The hosts have the upper hand against the Islanders in the head-to-head record for One-Day Internationals. They have won 93 matches against Sri Lanka's 57 in their 162 meetings in the format.

Jadeja termed the Men in Blue as the favorites to lift the three-match series due to Sri Lanka's lack of competency approach.

The former batter said:

"I think India still has one-way traffic as the longer the game gets (better the advantage). Even in the 20-over when it's a big score games, Sri Lanka is not competing against you. Their batting and their bowling also doesn't compete."

The first ODI between the two sides in the three-match series will take place on Tuesday, January 10, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

