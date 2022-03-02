IND vs SL Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting on March 4, Friday at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

These two Tests will be a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the day-night encounter for the first time in the longest format of the game.

Rohit Sharma will captain Team India for the first time in the Test format. Virat Kohli stepped down as captain after losing to South Africa in the Rainbow Nation 2-1. The Rohit Sharma-led squad will aim to turn the tables and dominate the Lankan Lions to aim for a better spot in the World Test Championship points table.

Sri Lanka are entering this encounter after defeating West Indies in the Caribbean Islands in Tests 2-0 in the two-match series in November and December of 2021.

The Lankan Lions will be aiming for a similar performance against a stronger outfit this time around. Unfortunately, a few in-form players from that series will miss this two-match series against Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka in Tests: Head-to-head record:

A total of 44 Tests have been played by both sides so far. India won 20 encounters and Sri Lanka emerged victorious on seven occasions. 17 encounters ended in a draw. In India, the two sides played 20 Tests with India winning 11, and Sri Lanka yet to register a win.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: March 4 to March 8

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 9:30 AM

2nd Test: March 12 to March 16

Venue: M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 12:30 PM



India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the India vs Sri Lanka Test series:

India: Star Sports & Disney+ Hotstar

Sri Lanka: Siyatha TV, Dialog TV & Peo TV

USA: Willow TV

Canada: SET Max

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2022: Squads

India

Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharath, Ravichandran Ashwin (subject to fitness), Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis - subject to fitness, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya

