Ind vs SL Test Series 2022: Predicted line-up for first Test 

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, beginning tomorrow (Friday, March 4) at Mohali, is significant in multiple ways.

Firstly, Virat Kohli, the modern-day legend of Indian cricket, will become only the 12th player to play 100 Tests for India.

Secondly, for Rohit Sharma, this will be the start of his Test captaincy, after Virat stepped down post the Test series in South Africa. With this, Rohit will become the team's captain across all three formats, ushering in a new era of Indian cricket with him and Dravid at the helm. Only time will tell if Rohit can take the legacy forward, and replicate his IPL captaincy success on the international stage as well.

Finally, the team's make-up will see a major change as some of the tenured war-horses like Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha, and Ishant Sharma have been dropped.

With several spots in the line-up up for grabs, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod, especially in the batting department. Here's a look at who the contenders are:

Shreyas Iyer should be a direct replacement for Ajinkya Rahane at No 5 (Getty Images)

Openers

The opening positions all but look certain, with Rohit and Mayank the likely combination as KL Rahul is out because of a hamstring strain. However, when KL does return, he would likely swap places with Mayank, going by the recent success Rahul and Rohit have had at the top. Priyank Panchal will provide cover just in case there are any last-minute hiccups with the first-choice openers.

Number 3

Historically, India has always had very stable No. 3 incumbents - like Rahul Dravid, Cheteshwar Pujara, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Mohinder Amarnath. Around the world, players batting at No. 3 have invariably been the most dogged players (with the exception of Rickey Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara) who would take a bullet for the team without flinching.

In the current India squad, the player most suitable for that role would be Hanuma Vihari. His gutsy innings in Sydney is testament to his skill and temperament.

Another candidate will be Shubman Gill, who has some experience batting in the middle order in the early stages of his Ranji career. However, Gill is more in the modern day mold, preferring to fight fire with fire. However, while in India his style of play might pay off, in overseas conditions it could expose the middle order early.

Rohit and Dravid's approach to Test cricket will decide if they want to go with the aggressor in Gill or the solid player in Vihari. To go by indications in other formats recently, Gill should get the nod.

Middle order

The No. 4 position takes care of itself with Virat, while Shreyas Iyer should seal the No. 5 spot vacated by Rahane. Shreyas impressed in the Test series against NZ at home last year, with a hundred on debut batting in this position. Rishabh Pant should continue at No. 6.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Getty Images)

All rounders & Bowling attack

The combo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, with their dominance at home with both bat and ball, provides much-needed versatility and depth at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively. If Ashwin is not fit, Jayant Yadav should get a look-in.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will be automatic picks in the pace attack. The final position in the team shall be a toss-up between Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav, depending upon the nature of the pitch. According to reports, it should be a good supporting wicket and not a rank turner, so, the last position should go in favor of Siraj.

Predicted batting line-up for the first Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Edited by Steffi

