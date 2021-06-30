Top 5 ODI bowling performances by Team India in Sri Lanka

Team India are in Sri Lanka for a short limited-overs series, during which they will play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is. The squad is being led by veteran left-hander Shikhar Dhawan, while Rahul Dravid will mentor the team with regular head coach Ravi Shastri busy with duties in England.

In the absence of big names, several new faces like Devdutt Padikkal, Chetan Sakariya and Nitish Rana among others could get a chance to showcase their talents. The limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka will be useful for Team India with the T20 World Cup coming up, which will be played in the UAE in October-November.

If we look at the head-to-head ODI numbers between Team India and Sri Lanka, 159 games have been played between the teams, with India winning 91 and Sri Lanka 56. One game ended in a tie, while 11 matches did not produce a result. Team India have found the going tougher in Sri Lanka though, winning 28 matches and losing 27.

Famous Team India bowling spells in Sri Lanka

With Team India getting ready to take on Sri Lanka in limited-overs contests, we look back at some memorable ODI bowling performances by Indians against the Lankans in Sri Lanka.

#5 Ashish Nehra (6/59) - August 2005 in Colombo, Indian Oil Cup final

Ashish Nehra. Pic: Getty Images

Team India left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra’s six-for went in vain as Sri Lanka lifted the Indian Oil Cup in August 2005 with an impressive 18-run triumph in Colombo. Nehra’s effort was overshadowed by a good all-round performance by the hosts.

Sri Lanka batted first after winning the toss in the final. Nehra struck early for Team India, cleaning up opposition skipper Marvan Atapattu for 11. He then trapped Dilhara Lokuhettige lbw for 9 and had the dangerous Kumar Sangakkara caught for 8.

At 67 for 3, Team India were on top. However, Lankan legends Sanath Jayasuriya (67) and Mahela Jayawardene (83) led the fightback for the hosts, while Russel Arnold also chipped in with a crucial 64. Nehra returned to dismiss both Jayawardene and Arnold and got past the tail as well, but Sri Lanka managed to post a competitive 281 for 9.

He is the only Indian to take six wickets haul twice in ODI history...



6/23 vs Eng in 2003

6/59 vs SL in 2005



Happy Birthday Ashish Nehra! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 29, 2018

Team India got off to a good start in response and were sitting pretty at 102 for 1 at one stage. However, Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralitharan and Upul Chandana claimed two wickets each to unsettle the Indian batting, which eventually managed only 263 for 9. Indian skipper Rahul Dravid top-scored with 69 but like Nehra’s efforts earlier in the day, his knock too went in vain.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar