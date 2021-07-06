“We are not thinking about that” - Suryakumar Yadav plays down Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘second-string team’ comment

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has asserted that the team has not given any consideration to Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘second-string side’ comment. He stated that the Indian squad is completely focused on the job at hand.

A few days back, Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga had hit out at the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board for agreeing to host a ‘second-string' Indian team. According to Ranatunga, doing so is an insult to Sri Lankan cricket.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Suryakumar Yadav said that the Indian team hadn’t even discussed Ranatunga’s comment.

He added:

“Everyone is completely focused, the way the practice session is going. The way the (intra-squad) game went yesterday, it is going completely fine and we are really excited and ready for the challenge. We are not thinking about that (Ranatunga’s comment). We are just here to have some fun, enjoy this series completely and take a lot of positives from here.”

India will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka. The main squad captained by Virat Kohli is in England for a long Test tour. Having lost the WTC final to New Zealand, India will play five Tests against England, starting August 4.

It is great to have Rahul sir around: Suryakumar Yadav

With regular head coach Ravi Shastri on duty in England, former Indian captain Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the coach for the Sri Lanka series.

Speaking about the experience of working with Dravid, Suryakumar Yadav said:

“It is a great opportunity for everyone, having a tour amidst this situation. It is a great challenge and responsibility for each and everyone to come out here and express themselves. It is a great thing to have Rahul (Dravid) sir around. We have heard a lot about him. This is my first tour with him. But I have heard a lot from many players that he is very calm and composed when it comes to his role. So I am really excited and looking forward to it.”

Suryakumar Yadav has played three T20Is for India so far. In his second match, against England in Ahmedabad, he smashed 57 from 31 balls.

As for Dravid, he had earlier mentored the 2018 U-19 World Cup team, which went to lift the trophy under Prithvi Shaw. Incidentally, Shaw is part of the Indian team in Sri Lanka. Dravid had also worked with the India A teams before taking over as head of the NCA.

