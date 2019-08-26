×
IND vs WI, 1st Test : Twitter reacts as Rahane and Bumrah's brilliance helps India register a big win

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
199   //    26 Aug 2019, 11:42 IST

Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul helped India bowl West Indies out for just 100 runs
Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul helped India bowl West Indies out for just 100 runs

India have kicked off their ICC World Test Championship campaign in style with a resounding 318-run win over the hosts, West Indies. When the Windies bowlers had reduced India to 25-3 in the first Test innings, it looked like the fans would witness a close battle at Antigua. However, some fine performances from Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ensured that Virat Kohli's men won the Test on the 4th day itself.

Speaking of Rahane's performance first, the Indian vice-captain, who had not scored a Test ton since August 2017, started off the West Indies tour on a positive note. He scored 81 runs in the first innings to guide India to a respectable score.

The Maharashtra-born batsman then ended his drought of centuries with a 102-run knock in the 2nd innings. Rahane showed an incredible amount of patience in the 2nd innings as he smashed only 5 boundaries during his 242-ball stay in the middle.

Half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli in the Test match allowed India to set a massive target of 410 runs for the West Indies. Windies could only score 222 runs in the 1st innings, courtesy Ishant Sharma's 5-wicket haul.

In the 2nd innings, Gujarat-born right-arm quick, Jasprit Bumrah took the charge and scalped 5 wickets in his 8-over spell to send Jason Holder's men packing. Bumrah dismissed both the openers in the space of 2 overs while Darren Bravo, Jason Holder and Shai Hope were his next victims. Though there was a 50-run partnership for the 11th wicket, the Indian Team managed to register their biggest win outside home.

Ajinkya Rahane received the Man of the Match award for his batting performances. Here's how Twitter reacted to India's win:

