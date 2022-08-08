IND vs WI 2022: “25% of Ravi Bishnoi's T20I wickets is Rovman Powell” - Twitterati react as Indian leg-spinner runs through West Indies with 4/16

Young Team India leg-spinner came up with career-best figures of 4 for 16 as the Men in Blue crushed West Indies by 88 runs in the final T20I of the five-match series on Sunday (August 7). With the comprehensive victory in Lauderhill, India claimed the series 4-1.

India posted an impressive 188 for 7 after winning the toss and batting first in the fifth T20I. Bishnoi then claimed four wickets in 2.4 overs as West Indies crumbled to 100 all out in 15.4 overs. The leg-spinner’s first wicket was that of big-hitting batter Rovman Powell, who was trapped lbw for 9.

It was the third time in six T20I matches that the youngster had gotten the better of Powell. Twitterati trolled the latter over the same. Apart from Powell, Bishnoi also dismissed Shimron Hetmyer (56), Keemo Paul (0) and last man Obed McCoy (0) to bowl India to victory.

Left-arm spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav also claimed three wickets each. The superb performance by Indian bowlers marked the first instance of spin bowlers taking all 10 wickets in an innings in a T20I match.

Here are some Twitter reactions to the fantastic effort by Bishnoi in the fifth and final T20I against West Indies:

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Rovman Powell vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s:



Innings: 8

Runs: 24

SR: 82.35

Wicket: 4



Interesting 🥶 Rovman Powell vs Ravi Bishnoi in T20s: Innings: 8Runs: 24SR: 82.35Wicket: 4Interesting 🥶

Toothless Brain @RPIndoAry Rovman Powell is bunny of Ravi Bishnoi



Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Powell 4 times 3 times in International and 1 time in IPL Rovman Powell is bunny of Ravi Bishnoi Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Powell 4 times 3 times in International and 1 time in IPL

Deepu Narayanan @deeputalks Ravi Bishnoi 4/16

Kuldeep Yadav 3/12

Axar Patel 3/15



First time ever spinners have taken all ten wickets in an innings in T20 Internationals. Ravi Bishnoi 4/16Kuldeep Yadav 3/12Axar Patel 3/15First time ever spinners have taken all ten wickets in an innings in T20 Internationals.

MTvalluvan @MTvalluvan

#WIvIND

#IndianCricketTeam With His Sliders & Straighter ones Ravi Bishnoi surprised First Powell then Paul trapping both of them LBW He's Going to Surprise Many a More Batsmen in the Future for Sure! With His Sliders & Straighter ones Ravi Bishnoi surprised First Powell then Paul trapping both of them LBW He's Going to Surprise Many a More Batsmen in the Future for Sure!#WIvIND#IndianCricketTeam https://t.co/GH4HYxVZzg

🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators @FlashCric

9 - Obed McCoy

8 - Ravi Bishnoi

7 - Arshdeep Singh

5 - Axar Patel, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder



WRAP:

bit.ly/WIvIND070822



#WIvIND | #INDvWI FLASH STAT: Most wickets in the West Indies vs India T20I series:9 - Obed McCoy8 - Ravi Bishnoi7 - Arshdeep Singh5 - Axar Patel, Alzarri Joseph, Jason HolderWRAP: FLASH STAT: Most wickets in the West Indies vs India T20I series:9 - Obed McCoy8 - Ravi Bishnoi7 - Arshdeep Singh5 - Axar Patel, Alzarri Joseph, Jason HolderWRAP:👉bit.ly/WIvIND070822👈 #WIvIND | #INDvWI

dhirendra singh @dhirendrasing16 @IrfanPathan @CricketFreakD Right.. Ravi bishnoi with chahal will be deadly with hardik as third seamer and hooda bowling atleast a couple at any time. @IrfanPathan @CricketFreakD Right.. Ravi bishnoi with chahal will be deadly with hardik as third seamer and hooda bowling atleast a couple at any time.

Saabir Zafar @Saabir_Saabu01 the Googly king is back with great figures in today's game;



2.4 overs

16 runs

4 wickets



Well bowled you truly deserve this one #RaviBishnoi #INDvsWI @BCCI BISHNOI YOU BEAUTYY!!the Googly king is back with great figures in today's game;2.4 overs16 runs4 wicketsWell bowled @bishnoi0056 you truly deserve this one BISHNOI YOU BEAUTYY!!🔥 the Googly king is back with great figures in today's game;2.4 overs16 runs4 wicketsWell bowled @bishnoi0056 👏 you truly deserve this one🙌 #RaviBishnoi #INDvsWI @BCCI

“I can see players playing with freedom” - Hardik Pandya reflects on series win against West Indies

India rested regular captain Rohit Sharma for the dead rubber on Sunday and instead handed the leadership responsibilities to all-rounder Hardik Pandya. He did a great job, scoring 28 off 16 with the willow. In the field, he rotated the bowlers, especially the spinners, smartly. Speaking after India’s win, Hardik said:

“The kind of talent the players we have and the freedom we're getting, this is the New India. I can see players playing with freedom and not worrying about failing. And when you do that, you tend to do special things.”

On the ploy of opening the innings with Axar, Hardik explained:

“I wanted to give Axar the ball early because he is used to bowling in the powerplay, he is capable of holding his own and then with the wrist spinners, I knew we could get the wickets. It's about how we can get better from here.”

Axar picked up the first three wickets to fall in West Indies’ innings. The chasing side crumbled to 33 for 3 in five overs and could never recover from the disastrous start.

