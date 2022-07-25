IND vs WI 2022: 3 instances when an Indian cricketer wore a teammate's jersey

Wearing the Indian jersey with your name at the back is the dream of every cricketer in India. It is one of the proudest feelings for a cricketer, and only a few players have been able to achieve their goals.

Players can also pick their jersey numbers while playing for the Indian team. Some cricketers have been superstitious about it and picked the numbers that were lucky for them.

Depending on the players' performance, their jersey numbers became synonymous with them. For example, whenever a fan says number seven, the first name that comes to mind is MS Dhoni.

Jersey numbers of Virat Kohli (18), Rohit Sharma (45) and Sachin Tendulkar (10) are quite popular as well.

However, due to various reasons, there have been instances in Indian cricket history where a player has had to wear his teammate's jersey on the field.

In this listicle today, we will look back at the three occasions when an Indian star came out to play wearing one of his teammates' jersey.

#1 Deepak Hooda wore Prasidh Krishna's jersey yesterday in Trinidad

India are currently playing a three-match ODI series against West Indies in Trinidad. Deepak Hooda is a member of the Indian squad, and he featured in the playing XI for the second ODI, which took place yesterday at the Queen's Park Oval.

While Hooda has his own jersey, for some reason, he came out on to the field wearing his teammate Prasidh Krishna's jersey in the first innings. Hooda wore the jersey number 24 on his back.

He had a decent outing as he took one wicket and scored 33 runs for the team.

#2 Suresh Raina once donned MS Dhoni's Test jersey

Every cricket fan knows about the special bond that former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina share. Both helped India win several matches and spent years together as members of the leadership group of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise.

Not many fans would know that Dhoni's last Test series also proved to be Raina's last outing for India in the longest format of the game. Raina retired on August 15, 2020 with Dhoni, but his last Test match appearance for India was on January 10, 2015 against Australia.

It was India's first Test after Dhoni's retirement, and Raina came out to bat in Sydney wearing the former captain's jersey.

#3 Sourav Ganguly played 2 matches wearing Suresh Raina's jersey

15 years ago, when India played a home series against West Indies, Sourav Ganguly played two matches wearing Suresh Raina's jersey.

The former Indian skipper faced some issues with the size of his jersey, which is why he had to borrow Raina's jersey for a couple of games.

Sourav Ganguly scored big in the first ODI against West Indies but failed to get going in the second one. It will be interesting to see if there are any additions to this unique list of Team India stars in the near future.

