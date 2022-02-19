"No point giving Ruturaj one game" - Wasim Jaffer wants youngster to play entire Sri Lanka series

Former opener Wasim Jaffer has stated that it would be a futile exercise to play Ruturaj Gaikwad in the dead rubber against West Indies on Sunday. He suggested it would be better if Ishan Kishan features in the third T20I versus West Indies and Gaikwad gets an opportunity during the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Gaikwad was part of the ODI squad in South Africa and was chosen in both the white-ball squads for the ongoing home series against West Indies. However, he has failed to find a place in the playing XI.

Discussing the changes Team India could make for the third T20I after having clinched the series, Jaffer stated that he would not tinker with the opening combination. Explaining his stance, he told ESPN Cricinfo:

“We need to give Ishan Kishan another game and play him in the third T20I. Then we must think about giving Ruturaj (Gaikwad) a chance in the Sri Lanka series. He should be given a longer rope, maybe a series. No point giving Ruturaj one game. It makes sense to have continuity with players so they know that they are going to play the full series.”

Asked if Kishan’s failure in the first two T20Is is a cause for concern, the former cricketer did not think so. Jaffer opined:

“We need to be patient with Ishan Kishan. We all know that he is a quality player. He has got fifties on T20I and ODI debuts and has such a fine IPL record for Mumbai Indians. But he has just been bought for ₹15 crore, that plays on players’ minds. And, it wasn’t easy straightaway. The ball was swinging a little. Even Rohit (Sharma) scored at almost a run-a-ball for his 19. We need to leave him alone. Once he gets going, he’ll be fine.”

23-year-old Kishan was dismissed for 35 off 42 in the first T20I and 2 off 10 in the second T20I.

“Kohli looked in sublime form” - Wasim Jaffer

Following Kishan’s early dismissal, Virat Kohli came in and played a fine knock. He looked in ominous touch and scored an impressive half-century. Sharing his views on the former India skipper, Jaffer said:

“Kohli looked in sublime form. The wicket was good to bat on and he came out like he was already set. Kieron Pollard played with his mind by having a short leg. I don’t know why, but Kohli responded really well. Even though he hasn’t got hundreds in 50-overs and Test cricket, he is in fine form in T20Is. If he keeps batting like this, I don’t think the magic three-figure mark is too far way.”

Kohli was dismissed for 52 off 41 as India put up 186 for 5 batting first. The Indian No. 3 struck seven fours and one six during his solid knock.

