IND vs WI 2022: "We ticked almost every box" - R Sridhar reviews Team India's performance in West Indies ODIs

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar has stated that the Indian side performed admirably in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Speaking on the YouTube channel (cricket.com/tv), he pointed out how India ticked almost every box in both the batting and bowling departments during the 50-over rubber. He stated that openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were impressive with the bat in the series.

The 52-year-old highlighted how the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson also made a significant impact against the hosts. He also lauded Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal for stepping up in the absence of several senior bowlers.

He stated:

"For me, Shubman Gill coming in and being consistent over a couple of games, Shikhar Dhawan doing Shikhar Dhawan things, Mohammed Siraj filling in for Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami and bowling that brilliant 50th over in the 1st game and even giving those two important breakthroughs for India in the last game."

He added:

"A big hundred is just around the corner for Shreyas Iyer. Sanju Samson batted pretty well in the second game and was pretty safe behind the stumps. We ticked almost every box. Yuzvendra Chahal, needless to say, has been India's No.1 match-winner with the ball in white-ball cricket."

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, the Men in Blue completed a stunning 3-0 clean sweep over the West Indies. While the first two contests had thrilling finishes, the visitors secured a rather comfortable 119-run victory in the rain-hit third ODI.

"He's been a great foil to both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli" - R Sridhar on Shikhar Dhawan's contribution in white-ball cricket for India

R Sridhar mentioned that senior batter Shikhar Dhawan has been performing well in white-ball cricket for several years now. He opined that by doing so, the left-hander has made things easier for other top-order batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

He suggested that the dynamic opener has emerged as one of India's most dependable batters in limited-overs cricket. He believes that the seasoned campaigner has also worked hard to improve his fitness.

R Sridhar explained:

"Shikhar Dhawan has been invaluable to Indian cricket over the last eight or nine years, especially in white-ball formats. He's been a great foil to both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He has a got a huge role to play with in Rohit and Virat performing so well with his left-handed abilities at the top and by taking on the best bowlers and allowing those two to play the way they want."

He added:

"And in doing so, he's carved a niche for himself as India's reliable opening batter. He's someone with experience now and his fitness is probably better than what it was a few years ago."

Notably, Dhawan showcased good form in the West Indies ODIs, scoring 168 runs from three games. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the series.

Do you want to see Shikhar Dhawan make a comeback in Team India's T20I team? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box down below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far