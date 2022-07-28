IND vs WI 2022: Rating the performance of each India player in ODI series

The ploy of Team India's selectors to test the bench strength of the ODI team in the three-match series against the West Indies can be largely termed as a success. India held their nerves better in crunch situations in the first two games before blowing away the hosts in the third to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

There have been a number of impressive and match-winning performances that will be talked about for a long time. However, there are a few Indian players who might not be able to hold on to their places when the first-team regulars return.

On that note, let's take a look at how the 12 Indian players, who featured in the ODI series, fared: (Rankings are from the least impressive to the most impressive)

#12 Suryakumar Yadav - 3/10

Perhaps the biggest disappointment of the ODI series was the way Suryakumar Yadav batted. The 31-year-old set the world alight with his incredible hundred against England in the third T20I.

His ultra-attacking approach earned him a place in the playing XI in the one-dayers against England, where he was even preferred over Shreyas Iyer. After a couple of failures there, Yadav unfortunately could not make the most of his opportunity even against West Indies.

In three matches, he was able to score just 30 runs when he had a great opportunity to score big at No. 4. After the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul return to India's ODI side, it looks all but certain that Suryakumar Yadav might be the one making way.

#11 Avesh Khan - 4/10

Avesh Khan has been impressive in his short T20I career for India so far. But quite a few eyebrows were raised when he made his ODI debut ahead of someone like Arshdeep Singh, despite having ordinary numbers in List A cricket.

The debut was certainly not the best with the ball as Avesh leaked 54 runs in six overs. However, he played a crucial supporting role in India's win in the second ODI. He stayed at the crease with Axar Patel and gave the southpaw some breathing space with two valuable boundaries.

#10 Prasidh Krishna - 4/10

Prasidh Krishna was highly impressive in the ODI series against England at home last year. Many felt he should be the next all-format bowler for India who would provide great support to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Although the Karnataka pacer has been impressive in patches, he has also given quite a few freebies and the same was the case in this series. He was dropped for the second ODI and played just two games, having an economy rate of 6.57 with just a solitary wicket to show.

#9 Deepak Hooda - 5/10

Team India have been searching for a player who could bat in the top six and also roll his arm over, helping to complete the quota of the fifth bowler. Deepak Hooda is slowly but surely turning out to be the player they're looking for.

The 27-year-old has been absolutely on fire in T20Is and got an opportunity to bat at No. 6 for India in the ODI series as Hardik Pandya has been rested. Although he scored just 60 runs in two innings, it is with the ball that Hooda made the most impact.

He bowled 18 overs overall and picked up a wicket, more importantly while having an economy rate of just 4.44. If he becomes more consistent with the bat, he could have a really successful career in both T20Is and ODIs.

#8 Sanju Samson - 6/10

Sanju Samson had played just one ODI before this series, scoring 46 runs in it. There was a lot of talk about how well he could perform if he was given consistent chances. He got the nod over Ishan Kishan as the wicketkeeper-batter.

He scored just 12 runs in the first ODI, but it was his incredible diving stop in the last over that saved a certain boundary. That proved to be the difference between the two sides. Samson also scored a half-century in the second ODI and showed that he had all the shots in the book to become a successful white-ball player.

#7 Shardul Thakur - 7/10

Shardul Thakur has become a regular in the Indian Test team when they play away from home because he gives them that all-round option and can also be used as a fourth seamer.

Thakur has often been expensive in white-ball cricket. However, he has shown against the West Indies why he is known as a genuine wicket-taker. He had seven scalps in three games to finish as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Yuzvendra Chahal at an economy rate of 6.25.

With the bat, however, Thakur has been a bit underwhelming. The shot that he played in the second ODI when the equation was almost a run-a-ball could have proved to be a brainfade moment had India lost the game from there. If he wants to become a regular in the white-ball team, he might have to deliver with the bat too.

#6 Mohammad Siraj - 7/10

Mohammad Siraj had a poor IPL 2022 season with the ball and many considered him just a red-ball specialist. Jonny Bairstow hammered him in the one-off Test and it looked like he might be dropped from all three formats.

However, the team management showed faith in him and he has lived up to the billing in the last four ODIs that he has played. After a crucial couple of wickets against England in Manchester, Siraj brought that form against the West Indies too.

In three games, Siraj had an economy rate of just 5.08 and also picked up four wickets. He swung the new ball and was also excellent at the death, nailing most of his yorkers.

#5 Yuzvendra Chahal - 8/10

Yuzvendra Chahal continued his sensational resurgence in international cricket with another impressive series against the West Indies. The leg-spinner showed enough courage to toss the ball up when needed and deceived the hosts quite a few times.

In three games, he picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.26, which is excellent for a wrist spinner.

#4 Axar Patel - 8/10

With Ravindra Jadeja being rested for the ODI series due to a niggle, Axar Patel had a fantastic opportunity to show his utility with the bat as well as the ball. Although he picked up just two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50, it was his batting that came of age this series.

Patel arguably played the knock of his life in the second ODI as his 64*(35) helped India to an improbable win. He batted extremely well with the tail and has made a strong case for himself at No. 7.

#3 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has received a lot of criticism of late due to his exposed weakness against short-pitched bowling. But the 27-year-old always had fantastic stats in ODI cricket and the series against the West Indies was the perfect way to shut up his critics.

In three games, Iyer scored 161 runs at a fantastic average of 56.33. He was not the most comfortable against the short ball, but there was marginal improvement in the way he handled it. Iyer has really made it hard for the selectors to ignore him in the ODIs even after Rahul and Pant return.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

The selectors indirectly made their intentions clear about Shikhar Dhawan as someone who will be an integral part of the ODI team when he was named the captain of the Indian team for this series.

Although he couldn't score a century, Dhawan amassed 168 runs with two half-centuries in three games at a fantastic average of 56. What he might need to focus on is the fact that he has looked pretty rusty as he only plays ODI cricket.

Dhawan will also need to pace his innings and know when to change gears once he is fully set. In the two innings where he crossed the fifty-run-mark, the 36-year-old was quite able to step on the gas as much as he would have liked.

#1 Shubman Gill

Probably the only genuine contender for a spot at the top of the order in next year's ODI World Cup is Shubman Gill. The 22-year-old always had the talent, but wasn't able to convert them into big scores.

He could have easily had his maiden ODI hundred, had rain not played spoilsport in the third ODI. Gill scored 205 runs in three games with three half-centuries and won the Player of the Series award as well.

Gill might need to rethink his approach in the third ODI as he slowed down considerably in the death overs, probably because of the nervous 90s. But consistent performances like these might put serious pressure on Dhawan's place in the Indian ODI team.

