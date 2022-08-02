IND vs WI 2022: "They have the skills and the talent" - Rohit Sharma on why Avesh Khan bowled the last over in 2nd T20I

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has backed young pacer Avesh Khan, who failed to defend 10 runs in the last over of the second T20I against West Indies on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Many were surprised when Rohit handed the ball to Avesh in the final over ahead of death-over specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who still had two overs left. Avesh conceded 12 runs in the first two balls to squander India's lead in the series.

Rohit defended the young seamer, saying that youngsters will never gain experience unless they are put on the spot. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit stated:

"We know what Bhuvi does for us; he has been doing it for years. Unless you give chances to guys like Avesh and Arshdeep you'll never know. But it is just one game. They have the skills and the talent and it is all about backing them."

The hosts rode on a half-century from Brandon King (68) at the top and a counterattacking knock from Devon Thomas (31* off 19) to chase down 139 with four balls to spare.

"This is the approach we want with the bat" - Rohit Sharma on India's aggressive template

Team India have adopted a different teamplate ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The batters have played an aggressive brand of cricket despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

Although India lost the second T20I, Rohit stated that India won't change their aggressive approach. He stated:

"We have to look at some things in our batting. But I will say it again and again, this is the approach we want with the bat. We won't panic. We won't change anything after one loss."

With the series tied at 1-1, the third T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (August 2) at Warner Park in St Kitts.

The match will start a bit late at 9:30 PM IST after the second T20I was delayed twice due to luggage issues.

