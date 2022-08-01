IND vs WI 2022: India's 2nd T20I vs West Indies to have delayed start due to luggage trouble

The second T20I between India and West Indies will witness a delayed start on Monday (August 1) at Warner Park in St Kitts, a Cricket West Indies (CWI) report has confirmed.

The game will get underway at 10:00 pm IST instead of the original time of 8:00 pm IST. The organizers had to delay the start due to the late arrival of cricketers' luggage.

Confirming the same in a statement, CWI wrote:

"Due to circumstances beyond CWI’s control, there have been significant delays in crucial team luggage arriving into St Kitts from Trinidad. As a result, today’s 2nd Goldmedal T20 Cup match is due to start at 12:30 pm (11:30am Jamaica/10pm India)."

The West Indies board also expressed their regret to all the stakeholders for the inconvenience caused. The statement added:

"CWI regrets any inconvenience caused to our valued fans, sponsors, broadcast partners and all other stakeholders."

The visitors currently lead the five-match series 1-0 after a convincing victory by 68 runs in the first game. Batting first, the Men in Blue posted 190, before restricting West Indies to 122 runs.

"Some changes will have to be done in the team" - Aakash Chopra on India's playing XI for 2nd T20I

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested the tourists will have to make some changes to their playing XI for the second game of the series. Rohit Sharma and Co. fielded three spinners in the first game but will have to resort to more pacers, given that the wicket in St Kitts favors fast bowlers.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, Chopra said:

"Some big questions are already there for the Indian team. In the last match, I think India read the conditions better, so they went in with three spinners and they did a good job as well. Some changes will have to be done in the team because there is more assistance for fast bowlers here."

Predicting his playing XI for the second T20I, Chopra reckoned that Suryakumar Yadav would continue to open the innings, while the management might try Sanju Samson in place of Shreyas Iyer.

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels it will be a tough call for India to choose between Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi as the second spinner alongside Ravindra Jadeja. He said:

"All three spinners bowled well in the last match, so who will you leave out - Bishnoi or Ashwin? Ashwin dismisses Pooran and Hetmyer. If there are left-handers, you want to play him, but is he going to be there in your World Cup squad? I feel the team will play Ashwin but I think you can play Ravi Bishnoi as well."

Aakash Chopra's playing XI for the 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer/Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel

