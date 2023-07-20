IND vs WI 2023, 2nd Test: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

India will take on West Indies in the second Test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad from Thursday, July 20. The match will be historic for more reasons than one. It will be the landmark 100th Test match to be played India and West Indies. The game will also mark Virat Kohli’s 500th international appearance.

The visitors will go into the contest as favorites. They hammered the Windies by an innings and 141 runs in the first Test in Dominica, which ended in three days. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin proved too good for the West Indian batters, claiming five wickets in the first innings and seven in the second. No a single West Indian batter crossed the half-century mark in either innings.

There were plenty of positives for Team India in the batting department as well, none bigger than debutant opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 171 off 387 balls. Indian captain Rohit Sharma also chipped in with a hundred, while Kohli contributed a defiant 76.

Today's IND vs WI toss result

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The hosts are handing a debut to Kirk McKenzie, who replaces Raymon Reifer.

India also have a debutant in pacer Mukesh Kumar, who comes in for Shardul Thakur, who is out with a niggle - a groin issue.

IND vs WI - Today's match playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

Today's IND vs WI pitch report

There is a bit of early moisture on the surface, which West Indies bowlers will look to utilize. The pitch could get slower as the match goes on.

Today's IND vs WI match players list

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Srikar Bharat, Axar Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar

As we gear up for the historic 100th Test between the two sides,



| @windiescricket What makes the India-West Indies rivalry special? 🤔As we gear up for the historic 100th Test between the two sides, #TeamIndia members highlight the uniqueness of this special battle #WIvIND | @windiescricket pic.twitter.com/eP6a3R3cxK

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (wk), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair

IND vs WI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe