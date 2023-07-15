IND vs WI 2023: 3 moments that created a buzz among fans in first Test

Team India began their World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2023-25 with a comprehensive win over West Indies in the first Test at Dominica inside three days. It proved to be a one-sided affair as the visitors were too good in all three departments.

After opting to bat first, the West Indies were skittled for just 150, thanks to some sensational bowling from Ravichandran Ashwin. Hundreds from Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma saw the visitors take a mammoth first-innings lead, something from which the hosts couldn't recover.

West Indies lost the game by an innings and 141 runs as Ashwin did the majority of the damage with the ball.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments in the first Test that caught the attention of the viewers:

#3 Mohammed Siraj's one-handed stunner

Ayush Ranjan @AyushRaGenius What a Catch By Siraj Definitely Sir Ravindra Jadeja Delighted to see this.



India made the damage early on Day 1 as they picked up four wickets in the opening session. The standout moment of that period was when Mohammed Siraj pulled off what could already be the catch of the series.

Ravindra Jadeja tossed one delivery and invited Jermaine Blackwood to go hard at it just on the stroke of lunch. The batter obliged and tried to smash it straight down the ground. However, the ball just gripped enough and didn't hit the middle of the bat.

While it still seemed like it would clear Siraj initially, the fielder ran to his right and leaped just in time to grab the ball with his outstretched right arm. The catch was so good that the other fielders swarmed Siraj.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal's dream debut

Cricket is Love ❤ @cricketfan__ The moment when Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his maiden international century.



Yashasvi Jaiswal showed why he had earned the right to be fast-tracked into the Indian team as he smashed a sensational 171 on his debut. The southpaw has shown in the IPL that he can face quality bowling and has all the shots in his book.

However, in his debut innings in international cricket, Jaiswal also proved that he had the ability to dig deep and wait for loose deliveries. This temperament of his is what made fans hail him as the next cricketing superstar from the country. His roar after reaching his hundred spoke volumes about the hard yards he had put in to reach that level.

#1 Virat Kohli's candid moments on the field

Fans got to see a pretty different Virat Kohli on the field during the first Test. The former captain has been known over the years to wear his heart on his sleeve and intimidate the opposition with his aggression.

However, Kohli seemed to be enjoying the little things throughout the Test, be it hitting a boundary after a hard grind or having hilarious conversations with his teammates while fielding. Fans loved this version of Kohli making the most of every moment he was in action.