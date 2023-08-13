IND vs WI 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for in 5th T20I

An incredible batting display from Team India in the fourth T20I saw them beat West Indies (WI) by nine wickets and level the series 2-2 at Lauderhill, Florida. It was another do-or-die game for the visitors, but they have managed to keep the series alive with the decider to be played at the same venue on Sunday, August 13.

One of the main reasons for India's win was the way they managed the match-ups. Hardik Pandya was once again vigilant in getting the overs of Axar Patel done upfront and then brought Kuldeep Yadav into the attack when Nicholas Pooran was new to the crease.

The move worked and that meant that the Men in Blue had to chase 179 instead of what could have been a 200+ score. Yashasvi Jaiswal (84*) and Shubman Gill (77) then put up the joint-highest opening partnership for India in T20Is (165), giving Wi no chance whatsoever of sealing a series win.

On that note, let's take a look at three crucial match-ups that could potentially decide who would win the series:

#3 Kyle Mayers vs Arshdeep Singh

Kyle Mayers has shown just how destructive he can be both in the Indian Premier League as well as at the international level. The southpaw once again threatened to give the hosts a solid start in the fourth T20I but was stopped in his tracks by Arshdeep Singh.

The left-arm pacer has dismissed Mayers thrice in T20 cricket. However, Mayers has scored 57 runs off 37 balls bowled by Arshdeep. If there's not much swing on offer, the opener would want to cash in on the powerplay restrictions and it will be interesting to see what Arshdeep has up his sleeve.

#2 Shubman Gill vs Akeal Hosein

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fiery knock allowed Shubman Gill to work himself into his innings and play out his negative match-up in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. However, if India lose Jaiswal early, it will be interesting to see how Gill and potentially Suryakumar Yadav deal with Hosein.

Gill has scored just 22 runs in 26 balls that he has faced from Hosein and has been dismissed once. It will be intriguing how the opener approaches this match-up now that he has a big score under his belt.

#1 Nicholas Pooran vs Kuldeep Yadav

The match-up that has kept fans hooked to their seats has arguably been the one between Nicholas Pooran and Kuldeep Yadav. Pooran did well in the first two T20Is as he looked to play out Kuldeep and attack the other spinners.

However, Hardik smartly finished most of the overs of Axar and Chahal in the previous two T20Is even before Pooran walked out to bat. This has forced Pooran to take down Kuldeep, something which hasn't worked so far.

The southpaw has scored just 41 runs in 43 balls faced off Kuldeep in T20 cricket and has been dismissed a staggering four times. How much Pooran scores could potentially decide which way the decider and the series win is heading.