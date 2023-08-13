IND vs WI 2023, 4th T20I: Who won yesterday’s India vs West Indies match?

India beat West Indies by nine wickets in yesterday’s T20I match in Lauderhill, Florida to level the five-match series 2-2. Batting first after winning the toss, the Windies posted a competitive 178/8. In response, the Men in Blue chased down the target in 17 overs.

Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (84* off 51) and Shubman Gill (77 off 47) featured in a brilliant partnership, adding 165 for the first wicket. Both batters played dominant knocks. While Jaiswal struck 11 fours and three sixes, Gill hit three fours and five sixes.

Jaiswal got India’s chase underway by slicing a four off Obed McCoy past the keeper. It set the tone of the innings as the Men in Blue never looked back. India raced to 66/0 at the end of the powerplay, Gill striking three sixes during this period. A nonchalant short-arm jab off McCoy in the fourth over was a standout stroke.

India reached exactly 100/0 at the halfway stage of their innings. Gill was the first one to reach his fifty, cutting Rovman Powell through backward point for a couple. Jaiswal also brought up his maiden T20I half-century in the same over, scooping the West Indies skipper over backward square leg.

The opening duo combined to smack four six between overs 12 and 14, which included a Jaiswal reverse-sweep off Akeal Hosein. Another maximum followed at the start of the 16th over before Gill feel to Romario Shepherd, caught off an uppish flick. Only the formalities remained by then.

Hetmyer blitz lifts West Indies to 178/8

Shimron Hetmyer slammed three fours and four sixes in his 61 off 39 balls as West Indies put up 178/8 after winning the toss and batting first.

Earlier, Kyle Mayers got West Indies off to a blazing start, smashing Axar Patel for a six and four in the first over. Arshdeep Singh, however, dismissed him for 17 with a good bouncer as keeper Sanju Samson took an excellent leaping catch.

Brandon King and Shai Hope took West Indies past the 50-mark before Arshdeep dismissed King for 18. After being struck for six, he bowled a cross-seam delivery that angled away. King got an outside edge towards short third man where Kuldeep Yadav took a good diving catch.

In the next over, Kuldeep shone with the ball, claiming two wickets. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran (1) again as the batter toe-ended one to long-on. Skipper Rovman Powell then edged a googly to slip as he failed in his attempted flick. West Indies were 79/4 at the halfway stage, with Hope looking good for a big score.

Hope and Hetmyer added 49 runs for the fifth wicket before the former holed out to long-on for 45 off 29 balls, trying to go after Yuzvendra Chahal. Axar then got the wicket of Shepherd (9) as the batter miscued a slog immediately after hitting the left-arm spinner for a six.

Mukesh Kumar knocked over Jason Holder for 3, but Hetmyer provided the final flourish for West Indies, whacking Kumar and Kuldeep for sixes in consecutive overs. He smashed another one into the deep midwicket stands in the last over bowled by Arshdeep before perishing to a brilliant running catch from Tilak Varma. Odean Smith (15*), however, clubbed the last ball for six as 17 came off the 20th over.

India vs West Indies 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 4th T20I?

Kuldeep once again stood out with 2/26. Arshdeep also claimed three crucial slaps, although he was expensive at the death. In the chase, Jaiswal and Gill hammered terrific half-centuries.

Hetmyer excelled for West Indies with an impressive fifty, while Hope contributed a fine 45 off 29.

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 84 off 51 balls.