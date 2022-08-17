IND vs ZIM 2022: “Don’t see Shubman opening in the series” - Robin Uthappa picks India’s openers for Zimbabwe ODIs

Indian batter Robin Uthappa reckons that Shubman Gill is unlikely to open in the one-day series against Zimbabwe, despite his excellent performance against the West Indies. He opined that Shikhar Dhawan would open with KL Rahul, while Gill could come in at No. 3.

Gill had a fantastic one-day series against the Windies, registering scores of 64, 43 and 98 not out in the three matches while opening the batting. However, with Rahul returning to the team, India might go back to him as Dhawan’s opening partner.

Rahul was not part of the Zimbabwe series initially. However, he was added to the squad and even named captain after the BCCI medical team cleared him to play. In a media interaction organized by Sony, Uthappa shared his views on Team India’s opening conundrum. He opined:

“I actually don’t see Shubman opening in the series. My personal feeling is that he might bat at No. 3, given how well he has performed in West Indies. I think the team management is keeping a couple of things in mind. One is the T20 World Cup coming up, and the second is the 50-over World Cup.”

Terming Dhawan one of India’s main stalwarts in the 50-over game over the last seven to eight years, he added that the left-hander walks into the opening slot. Uthappa stated:

“For me, Shikhar will open the batting along with KL Rahul because KL is playing after about a 90-day break, after the IPL. It’s important that KL gets some time under his wings.

"We have the Asia Cup coming up in 10 days’ time. You want him to be up and ready for that. And, that could chart the roadmap for his form personally, leading up to the World Cup. We know what KL Rahul can do when he is fit and in the groove," he added.

When the team for the Zimbabwe series was announced, Dhawan was named captain. However, he was replaced by Rahul once the latter was fit. Asked for his opinion on the leadership change, Uthappa explained that India are looking at long-term captaincy options. He said:

“We have had a number of captains over the last five-six series. Obviously, they are looking at longevity. I am sure that’s the communication that’s gone through to Shikhar and Rahul as well. He becomes one of the options for future captains.

"There are a lot of other guys who can put their hands up. Hardik’s (Pandya) there, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and you throw Rahul into that mix. We will have a problem of plenty in the near future,” the 37-year-old further said.

Pant led India during the T20I series against South Africa at home, while Pandya was named captain for the series in Ireland.

“Him getting time under his wings is very important” - Robin Uthappa on Deepak Chahar’s comeback

Apart from Rahul, the Zimbabwe series also marks the comeback of pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar. Uthappa admitted that the series will be important for him, keeping the upcoming tournaments in mind. He elaborated:

“Chahar is coming from a big gap because of an injury. Him getting time under his wings is very important. This series, in that sense, will be very important for him. It proves his fitness as well. It’s a one-day series. It’s not just bowling four overs and, maybe, getting to bat.

Uthappa pointed out that Chahar can offer a lot with the bat as well, which gives him an edge over some other options. He explained:

“Knowing Deepak and his prowess with what he has done as far as his one-day cricket is concerned, before his injury happened, he was really putting his hand up as an all-rounder.

"He’d be really keen to make sure that he shoots from both barrels. Not just his bowling, even his batting speaks volumes. He also becomes a second option for us as far as swing bowling is concerned, along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar,” the former cricketer added.

Chahar last represented India during the T20I series against the West Indies at home in February.

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert