IND vs ZIM 2022: "Will surely return to form very soon" - Danish Kaneria on KL Rahul's failure in 2nd ODI

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria believes that Team India's stand-in captain KL Rahul will surely find his rhythm very soon. He emphasized that it is never easy to do well straightaway after coming back from an injury while backing his argument.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria stated that KL Rahul wasn't at his best during the second ODI against Zimbabwe on Saturday. However, he added that Rahul is a proven campaigner and backed him to do well in the upcoming fixtures.

He said:

"KL Rahul got a chance to go out and express himself after his injury. He did open in this game, but he didn't look in good touch. His form is going to be crucial for India going into the T20 World Cup.

"A player cannot make a significant impact straightaway after coming back from an injury. He's a world-class player and will surely return to form very soon."

Notably, KL Rahul returned to the Indian side after an injury-enforced break of two months. While he didn't get to bat in the ODI series opener against Zimbabwe, he managed to score just one run in the following game.

India have clinched the three-match series against the hosts by winning the first two encounters. Sanju Samson starred with the bat for the Men in Blue in the second ODI with an unbeaten knock of 43.

Kaneria lauded Samson for his batting heroics and suggested that he could be an ideal candidate for the wicketkeeper's role in India's white-ball team in the near future. He added:

"Sanju Samson is a fantastic player. He was also impressive behind the stumps today. He is a future star for Team India, especially in white-ball cricket and is a player to look forward to. This is because Rishabh Pant isn't as effective in shorter formats as he is in Test cricket."

BCCI @BCCI



Scorecard - #ZIMvIND Sanju Samson is adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning knock of 43* as India win by 5 wickets.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI Sanju Samson is adjudged Player of the Match for his match winning knock of 43* as India win by 5 wickets.Scorecard - bit.ly/ZIMvIND-2NDODI #ZIMvIND https://t.co/Bv8znhTJSM

The KL Rahul-led side claimed a comprehensive five-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Harare. The visitors comfortably chased down the target of 161 in the 26th over. Samson was adjudged the Player of the Match for his batting exploits.

"Will surely dominate if he plays against Pakistan" - Danish Kaneria on Ravi Bishnoi

Speaking about the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, Kaneria stated that Ravi Bishnoi might prove to be India's trump card against Pakistan at the continental tournament.

He mentioned that the youngster's bowling is quite similar to that of the legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble. Kaneria highlighted that Pakistan batters like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan tend to struggle against bowlers like Bishnoi.

Kaneria elaborated:

"Ravi Bishnoi is a wonderful bowler and will surely dominate if he plays against Pakistan. The way he bowls the googly and the flipper, it's the same as how Anil Kumble used to. He's a bit short, but the way bowls, it's too good. The likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have struggled against such bowlers."

AsianCricketCouncil @ACCMedia1



His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board with officials from Sri Lanka Cricket, Emirates Cricket and ACC were present at the event. The #AsiaCup2022 trophy has officially arrived in the #UAE His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board with officials from Sri Lanka Cricket, Emirates Cricket and ACC were present at the event. The #AsiaCup2022 trophy has officially arrived in the #UAE! 🏆His Highness, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman, Emirates Cricket Board with officials from Sri Lanka Cricket, Emirates Cricket and ACC were present at the event. https://t.co/enxQfbzxw7

The Asia Cup is set to be played in the UAE from August 27. India and Pakistan will lock horns in the second match of the tournament on August 28 in Dubai.

