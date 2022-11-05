IND vs ZIM Match Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2022 match?

Group 2 of the enthralling Super 12 round of the 2022 T20 World Cup has come down to its final clash - India vs Zimbabwe - to be played at the MCG on Sunday, November 6.

Reports have suggested that the MCG will be packed to the rafters on Sunday, indicating that the group has come full circle since the memorable India vs Pakistan clash at the same venue.

Pakistan might be waiting with bated breath when the first ball is bowled between India and Zimbabwe. The Men in Green will need a Chevron win, assuming they beat Bangladesh earlier in the day, while India will top Group 2 with a win. Despite their relatively comfortable standing, though, Rohit Sharma and Co. are staring at a virtual quarterfinal, with Pakistan having a superior net run rate.

India and Zimbabwe haven't faced off in a T20I since June 2016, and the Chevrons will take heart from the fact that they've won two of their seven head-to-head encounters. Yes, India were nowhere near full strength then, but they aren't a particularly well-oiled outfit now either.

Will the Men in Blue shake off their jitters - they nearly lost the plot against Bangladesh - and enter the final four? Or will Zimbabwe, who've enraptured cricket fans around the world in the T20 World Cup, put on a closing act for the ages?

India vs Zimbabwe Today Match Prediction - Who will win today's T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe?

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India's opening combination is a major source of worry even though KL Rahul managed to notch up his first real contribution of the T20 World Cup in the previous game. Rohit has been short of runs barring a half-century against the Netherlands, and Zimbabwe have the pace-bowling stocks to trouble the Indian openers.

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have propped up the batting lineup so far, but India cannot afford to rely on them in every game. Hardik Pandya, whose pace hitting has taken a hit, and Dinesh Karthik, who has had a miserable tournament so far, need to strike form at the earliest.

Luckily for India, their bowling has done enough as a unit to take them to the top of Group 2. Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami have been excellent, and while Rohit hasn't been overly reliant on his spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin has been a valuable contributor in more than one department.

Zimbabwe are clearly a talented side, but their batting unit - especially the top order - has flattered to deceive thus far. India should be able to secure two points to wrap up an entertaining Super 12 round and set up a semi-final date against England.

IND vs ZIM Match Prediction: India to win today

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Will India beat Zimbabwe on Sunday? Yes No 0 votes