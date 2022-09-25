Ind W vs Eng W 2022: 3 takeaways from India's series win in England

After losing the three-match T20I series to England, the Indian Women's team fought back in commanding fashion to complete a 3-0 whitewash against England in the ODIs. The visitors won the final ODI by 16 runs in a dramatic and perhaps slightly controversial fashion.

Renuka Singh Thakur won the Player of the Match award for her match-winning figures of 4/29, while Deepti Sharma also played a crucial role with a knock of 68. India successfully managed to defend a target of 170 to end the series on a winning note.

The series win will be a huge positive for India before heading into the Asia Cup 2022 next week. However, it is important to note that England were without the likes of Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, and Katherine Brunt, with some youngsters getting a go in the series.

On that note, let's take a look at three takeaways for India from this memorable series.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen rd ODI. #ENGvIND



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGVIND-3RDWODI Renuka Thakur bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia complete a series cleansweep, beating England by 16 runs in therd ODI.Scorecard Renuka Thakur bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia complete a series cleansweep, beating England by 16 runs in the 3⃣rd ODI. 🙌 🙌 #ENGvINDScorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGVIND-3RDWODI https://t.co/jp3zgywqb3

#1 Renuka Singh Thakur is ready to lead India's pace attack

Sandy @ThatWickedGuy_ Renuka Singh has five four-wicket hauls in 21 LOIs. Any movement on offer and she's running through sides. Renuka Singh has five four-wicket hauls in 21 LOIs. Any movement on offer and she's running through sides.

With Jhulan Goswami having played her final international match at Lord's, there will be some questions about how the team will be able to replace their veteran pacer. The truth is, India might never find another Jhulan Goswami.

However, there is already a seamer who is proving effective and seems ready to take over after the pace attack after the Chakda Express' departure from the scene.

Renuka Singh Thakur has been a consistent feature in India's bowling attack in white-ball cricket this year. She has picked up 17 wickets in 7 matches, proving to be an effective wicket-taking option with the new ball.

The Himachal Pradesh bowler is already spearheading India's pace attack in the shortest format. She was the leading wicket-taker in the Commonwealth Games 2022, bagging 11 wickets in 5 matches.

While Goswami will undoubtedly leave a big void in the team, Renuka has shown enough promise to suggest she won't be burdened by the pressure of filling in the big boots of the legend.

#2 Yastika Bhatia has done enough to seal her spot at No. 3

Mohit Shah @mohit_shah17



The utility that she brings to this ODI team is remarkable. Top three batter who bats left handed and a keeper who's excellent while standing up to pace.



#ENGvIND Six ODI stumpings this year now for @YastikaBhatia , most in the world this year.The utility that she brings to this ODI team is remarkable. Top three batter who bats left handed and a keeper who's excellent while standing up to pace. Six ODI stumpings this year now for @YastikaBhatia, most in the world this year.The utility that she brings to this ODI team is remarkable. Top three batter who bats left handed and a keeper who's excellent while standing up to pace.#ENGvIND

The No. 3 slot has been the position of musical chairs in recent times. Since Punam Raut, the team has tried a number of options and combinations over the years but haven't found a long-term solution. They might have now.

Since making her international debut in 2021, Yastika Bhatia has played 19 matches and has scored 478 runs. The Baroda batter has been shuffled up and down the order, opening the batting in one series before being dropped to No. 4.

However, it feels like she's finally found her place in the side in recent times. In 14 matches she has played at the No. 3 slot, Yastika has scored 408 runs, averaging nearly 30. It's a position that seems tailormade for her in one-day internationals.

While her numbers aren't outstanding yet, she has shown enough intent and has only got better with every chance she has got. Her ability behind the stumps and left-handedness adds a fine balance to the side, giving her the edge over the other two options, Taniya Bhatia and Richa Ghosh.

#3 Shafali Verma's form has been a worry for India

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



#ENGvIND After a blistering start, Shafali Verma is struggling in international cricket. After a blistering start, Shafali Verma is struggling in international cricket. #ENGvIND https://t.co/U2E85KAOtj

Shafali Verma has had a topsy-turvy year so far. She has scored 367 runs in 15 matches this year, averaging 26.21. Finding consistency has been one of the biggest concerns for a batter who undoubtedly has an abundance of talent.

She struggled in the World Cup earlier this year, scoring only 107 runs, with 42 and 53 of those runs coming in the last two games of the tournament. She continued that decent upturn in form during the ODIs in Sri Lanka, scoring 155 runs in the three-match series in Pallekele.

However, she only scored nine runs in this three-match ODI series against England. Her form in the T20I series was also quite ordinary, with the opener scoring only 39 runs in three matches.

With Sabbhineni Meghana waiting in the wings, the side might look to give her a go sooner rather than later. In Meghana, the side have a solid backup option waiting in the wings and someone who provides the same (if not more) dynamism that Shafali brings to the table.

With consistent performances in the domestic circuit and limited opportunities with the national side, Meghana has been unfortunate not to find herself in the starting XI more often.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far