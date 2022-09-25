[Watch] India's Deepti Sharma runs out Charlie Dean as she backs up too far; England batter sheds tears after the incident

The Indian women's cricket team completed a historic win against England by registering a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series. In what was Jhulan Goswami's final international game, the visitors clinched a dramatic 16-run victory.

Renuka Singh Thakur won the Player of the Match award but it was Deepti Sharma who would steal the headlines in what turned out to be a controversial ending to the contest. The all-rounder put in a gritty performance with the bat as she carried India to a total of 169 after the visitors were tottering at 29/4 at one stage.

BCCI Women @BCCIWomen rd ODI. #ENGvIND



Scorecard bit.ly/ENGVIND-3RDWODI Renuka Thakur bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia complete a series cleansweep, beating England by 16 runs in therd ODI.Scorecard Renuka Thakur bags the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia complete a series cleansweep, beating England by 16 runs in the 3⃣rd ODI. 🙌 🙌 #ENGvINDScorecard ▶️ bit.ly/ENGVIND-3RDWODI https://t.co/jp3zgywqb3

The most controversial moment of the game, though, came at the very end of the contest. England looked down and out at 118/9 at one point before Charlie Dean fought back strongly with the bat and threatened to take the game away from India.

She played a spirited knock of 47 before being 'controversially' run out by Deepti. You can watch the video below:

Journalist @rohit_tirdiya



England whitewashed 3-0 by India!



#ENGvIND #DeeptiSharma #BCCI This is going to create a lot of controversy in the cricket world, but Deepti Sharma is well within her rights to run Charlie Dean out by backing up too much. Period.England whitewashed 3-0 by India! This is going to create a lot of controversy in the cricket world, but Deepti Sharma is well within her rights to run Charlie Dean out by backing up too much. Period.England whitewashed 3-0 by India!#ENGvIND #DeeptiSharma #BCCI https://t.co/W4nGi3T6xQ

The decision received mixed reactions from the people present, with some sections of the crowd even booing the decision as Harmanpreet Kaur's side celebrated their win. Fair to say, the spirit of cricket debates will be going around for a bit after this incident.

It's important to note that there has been a change in how this form of dismissal is categorised in the laws of the game. Earlier this year, MCC - the body which controls the 'laws' of the game - decided to move 'Mankading' - as this type of dismissal is colloquially known - from the 'unfair play' section to the 'run out' category.

While this change, largely symbolic, was meant to remove the stigma associated with this kind of run out, opinions are still divided as to its suitability to the 'Spirit of Cricket'.

Unfortunately, England's Charlie Dean ended the game in tears before shaking hands with the opposition players, while the home dressing room stood at the famous Lord's balcony in disbelief.

The fact that this dismissal came at a crunch time, when the game was back in the balance somewhat, will fuel the debate even more.

India complete a historic whitewash in England

This is the first time the Indian women's team has completed a clean sweep in England in an ODI series. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be delighted with the result as she had stated her side's intent to make this series a memorable farewell for Jhulan Goswami.

Smriti Mandhana echoed those sentiments after her match-winning performance in the first ODI as well. The ODI series had plenty of positives for the visiting side as they responded strongly after losing the T20I series 2-1.

The Indian team will soon have to shift their focus to the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which is set to get underway next week in Bangladesh. The good form of many of their players will be a boost. Hopefully, this controversy won't follow them to the next tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. Was Deepti Sharma well within her rights to enforce the runout/mankad? Yes No 5 votes so far