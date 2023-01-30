IND-W vs ENG-W U19: Who won the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final?

India Women’s U19 team beat England Women’s U19 side by seven wickets at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, January 29. With the thumping triumph, India became the inaugural champions of U19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the final. They were completely dominant from start to finish, rolling over England for a paltry 68 in 17.1 overs. Titas Sadhu got India off to a perfect start, dismissing Liberty Heap (0) caught and bowled in the first over.

Archana Devi then sent back Niamh Holland (10) and England captain Grace Scrivens (4) in the fourth over. Holland was bowled as she missed her scoop, while Scrivens was caught at long-off by a diving effort from Gongadi Trisha.

Sadhu had her second scalp of the final when she cleaned up Seren Smale for 3 with a length ball that jagged back in. England U19 Women lost half their side when Charis Pavely (2) was lbw to Parshavi Chopra. The batter might consider herself unlucky as she seemed to have inside-edged the ball.

Ryana MacDonald-Gay (19) was the next to go. She worked a delivery from Chopra off her toes to extra cover, where Devi completed a brilliant one-handed catch. Another excellent piece of fielding, a brilliant direct hit from Soumya Tiwari at covers, resulted in the run-out of Josie Groves (4).

Indian captain skipper Shafali Verma entered the wickets column when she had Hannah Baker (0) stumped for a golden duck. England were nine down for 68 when Alexa Stonehouse (11) was caught at cover off Mannat Kashyap. The batting side’s misery ended on the same score when Sophia Smale (11) offered a return catch to Sonam Yadav.

Chasing 69 to lift the inaugural U19 Women's T20 World Cup, India lost captain Shafali for 15. After striking a four and a six, she was caught by Stonehouse at mid-on off Baker’s bowling. Next, Shweta Sehrawat (5) top-edged Scrivens to short fine leg.

Tiwari (24*) and Trisha (24), however, eased all nerves in the Indian camp, adding 46 runs for the third wicket. After Trisha was bowled by Stonehouse for 24, Tiwari hit the winning run with a single off Baker off the last ball of the 14th over.

IND-W vs ENG-W U19: Who was Player of the Match in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final?

Sadhu (2/6), Devi (2/17) and Chopra (2/13) combined to completely stifle the England U19 Women batters. With the bat, Tiwari and Trisha chipped in with crucial 20s.

Indian pacer Sadhu was named the Player of the Match in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup final for her exceptional bowling spell.

