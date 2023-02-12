IND-W vs PAK-W Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Match

India Women will kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan Women at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. It is the first match of the tournament for both teams, and the two Asian sides will aim to get off to a winning start.

Like the Men's T20 World Cup, India have been quite dominant against Pakistan in Women's T20 World Cup matches. The last time these two teams met in a T20 World Cup match, India recorded a comfortable win by seven wickets.

Before the two Asian teams meet again in the mega event, here's a look at their overall head-to-head record in T20Is.

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in T20Is

India Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Pakistan Women by 10-3. The two nations have clashed in 13 T20Is, with the Women in Green winning only thrice.

IND-W vs PAK-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Speaking of their head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup matches, India Women lead by 4-2. India also won the Commonwealth Games match against Pakistan last year.

Last 5 IND-W vs PAK-W matches

India Women have won four of their last five matches against Pakistan Women. However, the Women in Green won the last encounter between the two sides in the Asia Cup last year. Here is a short summary of their last five matches:

PAK-W (137/6) beat IND-W (124) by 13 runs, Oct 7, 2022. IND-W (102/2) beat PAK-W (99) by 8 wickets, Jul 31, 2022. IND-W (137/3) beat PAK-W (133/7) by 7 wickets, Nov 11, 2018. IND-W (75/3) beat PAK-W (72/7) by 7 wickets, Jun 9, 2018. IND-W (121/5) beat PAK-W (104/6) by 17 runs, Dec 3, 2016.

