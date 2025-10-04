IND W vs PAK W Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Pakistan Women's World Cup 2025 match

India Women will take on Pakistan Women in match number six of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. This will be the second match for both teams in the tournament. The Women in Blue beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs [DLS method] in their opening match. As for Pakistan Women, they went down to Bangladesh Women by seven wickets.

Sent into bat by Sri Lanka in Guwahati, India got off to a disappointing start as their in-form opener Smriti Mandhana perished for eight. The batting side recovered from the early blow, only to crumble from 81-1 to 124-6. Half-centuries from Deepti Sharma and Amanjot Kaur, however, lifted India. The bowlers did the rest as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 211, chasing a revised DRS target of 271.

There were a number of positives for India Women from the game against Sri Lanka. Deepti came up with a stellar all-round show. She followed up her half-century with three wickets. Sneh Rana played a nice cameo and picked up a couple of wickets as well. However, they need to guard against batting collapses, like the one they suffered against Sri Lanka.

India W vs Pakistan W head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women have an unblemished record against Pakistan Women in ODIs. The two sides have met 11 times, with the Women in Blue have a 11-0 win-loss record.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the two nations in ODIs

Matches Played: 11

Matches won by India: 11

Matches won by Pakistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

India W vs Pakistan W head-to-head record in World Cup

India Women and Pakistan Women have met four times in the ODI World Cup. India hammered Pakistan by 107 runs in the last World Cup clash between the two sides in Mount Maunganui in 2022.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by India: 4

Matches won by Pakistan: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 India Women vs Pakistan Women ODIs

The 2022 World Cup clash was the most recent meeting between the two teams. Before that, India beat Pakistan by 95 runs in Derby in the 2017 World Cup.

Here's a summary of the last five ODIs played between India W and Pakistan W.

India W (244/7) beat Pakistan W (137) by 107 runs, Mar 06, 2022

India W (169/9) beat Pakistan W (74) by 95 runs, Jul 02, 2017

India W (70/3) beat Pakistan W (67) by 7 wickets, Feb 19, 2017

India W (195/4) beat Pakistan W (192/7) by 6 wickets, Feb 17, 2013

India W (58/0) beat Pakistan W (57) by 10 wickets, Mar 07, 2009

