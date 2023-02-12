IND-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: 3 records that were broken during India vs Pakistan match

India kicked off their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a victory against Pakistan at Newlands on Sunday (February 12). The Women in Blue avenged their Asia Cup 2022 defeat against their arch-rivals with a seven-wicket win.

Jemimah Rodrigues stole the show with a spectacular half-century. Batting at number three, she scored 53 off 38, smacking eight fours to help the Women in Blue win their tournament opener. She received excellent support from Richa Ghosh, who remained out on 31 off 20.

Earlier in the game, captain Bismah Maroof's half-century guided Pakistan to a competitive total of 149-4. Maroof scored 68 off 55, hitting seven fours. Ayesha Naseem provided a solid finish to the innings with a 25-ball 43*, hitting two fours and two sixes.

A few records were broken during the game. Let's have a look.

Records Broken during India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2023 game

It was not a memorable day for the bowlers, as only seven wickets fell in 39 overs, with the two teams scoring 300 runs. Several records were broken in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 game between the two Asian sides. Here's a compliation of the top three records:

#1 India register second-highest chase in Women's T20 World Cup

It's rare to see teams chasing targets around 150-155 in women's T20I cricket. When India received a 150-run target at Newlands, many felt Pakistan would register their second consecutive win against their arch-rivals in women's T20Is.

However, a fabulous batting performance from Jemimah Rodrigues denied Pakistan a win. With their win, India created a new record for their highest successful run chase at the mega event. Their previous highest run chase was 134, which also came against Pakistan in 2018.

Overall, this was the second highest run chase in the Women's T20 WC. England hold the world record, having chased 164 against Australia at the Oval in 2009.

#2 Pakistan broke Sri Lanka's record for most defeats against India

India have dominated their Asian neigbours at the grand stage of Women's T20 World Cup. Before their latest meeting against Pakistan, they had recorded four wins apiece against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

After the game in Cape Town, Pakistan now own the record for the most defeats against India at the Women's T20 World Cup. Pakistan have now lost five of their seven games against the Women in Blue at the grand stage.

#3 Bismah Maroof has the highest score in a losing cause

As mentioned earlier, Bismah Maroof scored a half-century for Pakistan in the first innings. The Pakistan skipper scored 68 runs, but her knock went in vain.

Maroof now owns the record for the highest score in a losing cause at the Women's T20 WC. New Zealand's Suzie Bates held this record previously. Her 67-run knock ended in a losing cause against India in 2018.

