IND-W vs PAK-W, Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Toss Update: Today match players list, teams & umpires for Match No. 4

India Women will take on Pakistan Women in match number 4 of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday, February 12. The Women in Blue suffered a big blow ahead of the game, with vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana being ruled out of the match due to a finger injury.

India enjoyed better luck with regard to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as she has been declared fit for the game. Harmanpreet had picked up a shoulder niggle during the T20I tri-series against West Indies and South Africa played ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup.

India vs Pakistan in cricket is always a big game, be it the men’s or the women’s version. So expectations are high from Sunday’s clash as well. India Women have traditionally had the upper hand over their neighbors. However, Pakistan defeated India in 2012 and 2016 T20 World Cup meetings. Harmanpreet and co. will thus be keen to make a big impact on Sunday.

Today's Women's T20 World Cup 2023 toss result

Pakistan have won the toss and have decided to bat first. Speaking about the decision Bismah Maroof said:

“It’s a dry wicket; won’t change much. We would like to put up a total on the board.”

India have picked Harleen Deol, with Mandhana unavailable due to injury.

IND-W vs Pak-W: Today Match Playing XI

India Women: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh.

Pakistan Women: Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (w), Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Aiman Anwer, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Today Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match player list

India Women squad: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Harleen Deol, Anjali Sarvani.

Pakistan Women squad: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof(c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Javeria Khan, Aiman Anwer, Sadia Iqbal, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas.

IND-W vs Pak-W: Today T20 World Cup Match umpires

On-field umpires: Jacqueline Williams, Lauren Agenbag

TV umpire: Anna Harris

Match Referee: Shandre Fritz

