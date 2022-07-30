IND-W vs PK-W Prediction: Who will win today's Commonwealth Games cricket match?

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in the fifth match of the Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 on Sunday, July 31, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

India endured a disappointing start to campaign, as they suffered a close defeat against Australia. Batting first, Smriti Mandhana (24) and Shafali Verma (48) got India off to a decent start. However, they kept losing wickets regularly. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed a fighting 34-ball 52, striking at 152.94, which eventually helped India push their total to 154-8.

Renuka Singh wreaked havoc in the Australian top order. She picked up four wickets to leave them reeling at 49-5. However, Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris stitched together a match-winning partnership to take their team home with three wickets to spare.

Pakistan, meanwhile, were beaten by Barbados in their first match of the competition. They failed to create much pressure bowling first as Barbados got to a healthy total of 144-4. Fatima Sana picked up two wickets but did not have enough support from the other bowlers.

In response, Pakistan lost opener Irma Javed off the very first delivery of their innings. Things did not get any better as they were reduced to 49-4 by the 11th over. Nida Dar stood tall with an unbeaten 31-ball 50, giving them some hope. However, that wasn't enough, as Pakistan fell short by 15 runs.

Both India and Pakistan need to win this match to get their Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign back on track. The added pressure of an India-Pakistan contest lends more flavour to the contest.

Will Pakistan Women (PK-W) beat India Women (IND-W) in Commonwealth Games?

India were competitive against Australia in their tournament opener. They will take confidence from their performance despite not winning that game. Pakistan, meanwhiel, were overreliant on Nida Dar with the bat and will need the rest of their players to step up. Their bowling was not as impressive and will have their task cut out against India.

India are expected to win this Women’s T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 fixture as they have a well-balanced squad.

Prediction: India (IND-W) to win.

