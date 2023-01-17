IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W Tri-series 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India Women will be in action against South Africa Women and West Indies Women in a triangular series starting on Thursday (January 19) at the Buffalo Park in East London. This tournament will help the three teams work on their team combinations and get acclimated to the conditions in South Africa ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

South Africa will play host to the mega event from February 10 to 26. Ten teams have qualified for the tournament, and three of them are India, South Africa and West Indies. All three teams have earned a direct entry into the competition.

Hosts South Africa is in Group A along with Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and New Zealand. The Women in Blue are in Group B with West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and England.

The tri-series will begin on Thursday (January 19) and conclude on February 2. East London's Buffalo Park will play host to all the matches. Here is the schedule for the triangular series:

IND-W vs SA-W vs WI-W T20I Tri-series in South Africa 2023 Schedule (With Timings in IST)

January 19: IND Women vs. SA Women, 10:30 PM IST.

January 21: SA Women vs. WI Women, 6:30 PM IST.

January 23: IND Women vs. WI Women, 10:30 PM IST.

January 25: SA Women vs. WI Women, 6:30 PM IST.

January 28: SA Women vs. IND Women, 10:30 PM IST.

January 30: WI Women vs. IND Women, 6:30 PM IST.

February 2: TBC vs. TBC, Final, 6:30 PM IST.

Women's T20I Tri-series telecast channel list in India

Ind v South Africa - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup (Image: Getty)

Star Sports network will telecast all matches of this serie. Fans can watch the games live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary. Regional language commentary will be available on the respective channels of the Star Sports network.

Fans can stream the matches live on Disney+ Hotstar application and website. A subscription will be needed to watch the games live.

List of Telecast Channels for India women's tri-series vs. SA and WI: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports 1.0.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

