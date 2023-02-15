IND-W vs WI-W, IRE-W vs PAK-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Newlands, Cape Town Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

Newlands will play host to a double-header in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tournament on Wednesday (February 15). India Women will take on West Indies Women in the afternoon match, followed by a clash between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women in the evening.
India Women are coming off a win against Pakistan Women in their previous game, while the West Indies Women suffered a defeat at the hands of England Women. Ireland Women will play their first match tonight.
Before the games start in Cape Town, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by the venue.
Newlands, Cape Town, T20 Records & stats
T20 matches played: 3
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams batting second: 2
Matches Tied: 0
Matches Abandoned: 0
Highest individual score: 69* - Harshitha Samarwickrama (SL-W) vs. BAN-W, 2023
Best bowling figures: 3/18 - Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) vs. SA-W, 2023
Highest team score: 151/3 - IND-W vs. PAK-W, 2023
Lowest team score: 126/9 - SL-W vs. SA-W, 2023
Highest successful run-chase: 151/3 - IND-W vs. PAK-W, 2023
Average 1st innings score: 135
Newlands Pitch Report
The Cape Town wicket assists the batters and the spin bowlers. Teams batting second have won the last two matches at this venue, which is why the captain winning the toss may decide to bowl first in Wednesday's matches.
Newlands, Cape Town, last Women's T20 World Cup match
In the last T20 World Cup match at this stadium, India Women defeated Pakistan Women by 7 wickets. Bismah Maroof's half-century helped Pakistan Women score 149 in their 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 53-run knock guided India home with one over to spare.
Two sixes were hit in the India vs. Pakistan match. A total of seven wickets fell in 39 overs, with spinners scalping six of them.
