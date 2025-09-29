India A's strongest playing XI for the one-day matches vs Australia A ft. Shreyas Iyer & Abhishek Sharma

India A are all set to lock horns with Australia A in three one-day matches. The first encounter of the series will commence on Tuesday, September 30 at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

India have named a strong squad for the encounters, with some of the Asia Cup regulars joining the contingent after the opening game. Shreyas Iyer, who recently requested a break from red-ball cricket, will lead the side.

India A squad for the 1st one-day match: Shreyas Iyer (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

India A squad for the 2nd and 3rd one-day matches: Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

On that note, here is India A's strongest playing XI for the one-day games against Australia A.

Openers: Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

India are expected to continue to have all-Punjab opening combination, with Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh opening the batting. In the first game, when Abhishek won't be available, Priyansh Arya could take his place at the top of the order.

Prabhsimran will also likely don the gloves ahead of Abishek Porel, who could serve as his backup. The young keeper-batter will be keen on making an impression and furthering his case for an international cap.

Middle Order: Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (c), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu

The hero of the Asia Cup 2025 Final, Tilak Varma will join the squad for the second and third matches. For the first contest, Suryansh Shedge could feature in the middle order, particularly if India A go in with just two specialist fast bowlers.

Captain Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Riyan Parag and middle-order batter Ayush Badoni will form the backbone of the middle order. India A will want a left-arm spinner, and Nishant Sindhu should take up that role while offering some batting ability through the middle overs.

Lower Order: Vipraj Nigam, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh

Vipraj Nigam was impressive in the 2025 Indian Premier League, and he should be part of the side as the primary wrist-spinner. Ravi Bishnoi remains in contention to feature in the opening game alongside Vipraj, but India A could pick the pace trio of Arshdeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh and Harshit Rana in the final two matches of the series.

Yudhvir Singh, who has a poor List A record, should be the backup. The same goes for Simarjeet Singh, who was rather unimpressive during the Indian Premier League.

