India A's strongest playing XI for the red-ball matches vs Australia A ft. Shreyas Iyer & Nitish Kumar Reddy

India A are all set to lock horns with Australia A in two four-day matches. The first encounter will commence on Tuesday, September 16 in Lucknow.

Shreyas Iyer has been announced as the captain of the contingent, which features a few players who are currently part of the senior team. There is enough talent in both departments, and India A will want a solid outing against a talented Australian side.

India A's squad for the red-ball games vs Australia A: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, N Jagadeesan (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (vc & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul (2nd game only), Mohammed Siraj (2nd game only).

On that note, here is India A's strongest playing XI for the red-ball games against Australia A.

Openers: Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sai Sudharsan

KL Rahul will take up a spot at the top of the order in the second game of the series, but for the opening encounter, Abhimanyu Easwaran seems likely to open the batting for India A.

Easwaran's partner could be one of Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal, both of whom have made their Test debut already. The former might get the nod since he has taken up a more challenging role in recent times and has also faced the new ball for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy.

Middle Order: Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy

Padikkal could thus bat at No. 3, followed by Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. Shreyas, who has lost his place in the Test side, will be keen on making a statement with a few knocks of note.

Dhruv Jurel, who is India's backup wicket-keeper in Tests, is likely to bat at No. 5. The gloveman, who will pip N Jagadeesan to a spot in the playing XI, has the technique and temperament to be a specialist batter in the red-ball format.

India A are a bit thin on batting, so they might be tempted to play Ayush Badoni and Nitish Kumar Reddy in the lower-middle order. There is the option of fielding an additional bowling option, but Nitish as the fifth lends enough balance to both departments.

Lower Order: Tanush Kotian, Harsh Dubey, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar

Tanush Kotian and Harsh Dubey have been extremely impressive in domestic cricket and should be India A's premier spinners against Australia A. Manav Suthar could serve as the backup, although there's the chance of the team fielding all three if the conditions are dry.

Khaleel Ahmed has blown hot and cold in recent times, so he might not be part of India's strongest pace attack for the series despite the fact that he offers left-arm angle and variety. Prasidh Krishna could thus be partnered by Gurnoor Brar, whose recent red-ball form has been promising.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh could make up the pace attack in the second game of the series. Yash Thakur, meanwhile, might not get an opportunity.

