India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial ODI series: Full schedule, squads, match timings

India A and New Zealand A will lock horns in a three-match unofficial ODI series starting on Thursday, September 22, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After India A bagged the three-match unofficial Test series by a 1-0 margin, New Zealand A will be looking to bounce back in the white-ball format. Sanju Samson, who is not a part of the Men in Blue's T20 World Cup 2022 squad, has been named captain of the India A side, with KS Bharat taking charge of the wicketkeeper duties.

Raj Angad Bawa, who shined at the U19 World Cup earlier in the year, will be one of the all-rounders to watch out for in the series alongside Rajat Patidar, who has been in red-hot form.

New Zealand A, on the other hand, will be co-captained by Tom Bruce and Robbie O'Donnell in the upcoming series. They have a lot of young talent who can do well in the 50-over format.

India A vs New Zealand A Unofficial ODI series: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 22

India A vs New Zealand A, 1st One Day, 10.00 am

Sunday, September 25

India A vs New Zealand A, 2nd One Day, 10.00 am

Tuesday, September 27

India A vs New Zealand A, 3rd One Day, 10.00 am

India A vs New Zealand A, Unofficial ODI series: Squads

India A

Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (c), KS Bharat (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

New Zealand A

Tom Bruce (c), Robbie O'Donnell (c), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver (wk), Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Cameron Fletcher (wk), Ben Lister, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Sean Solia, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker.

