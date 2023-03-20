"India have not been able to handle that pressure in major events" - Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has claimed that despite being favorites in the past few ICC tournaments, India have underperformed as they haven't been able to handle the pressure of the big stage.

The Men in Blue haven't won an ICC Trophy since 2013, despite qualifying for the semifinals of every ICC event since then, barring the 2021 T20 World Cup. Hafeez feels they just play differently and put pressure on themselves in knockout games.

Speaking to Sports Tak, here's what Mohammad Hafeez said about India's mindset during knockout games in ICC tournaments:

"It's difficult to describe the pressure of playing in ICC knockout matches. India have not been able to handle that pressure in major events. They have lost crunch matches, against England they lost the semi-final. In 2017, in the Champions Trophy final, they lost.

"This is a pinching point as far as India are concerned. India now have a point to prove to the world. They should come and perform well in ICC major events."

Mohammad Hafeez on Pakistan's chances in 2023 World Cup

Mohammad Hafeez also spoke about Pakistan's chances for the ODI World Cup later this year. He feels they do have the resources to mount a strong challenge to win the World Cup after 31 years. However, Hafeez opined that playing in India will bring a different kind of pressure for Pakistan.

On this, he stated:

"Pakistan also will have their chances. They have one of the most versatile and lethal bowling attacks in the world. If you look at the fast-bowlers, they are match-winners.

"If you look at Shaheen Afridi, if he is fit and firing, the entire world wants to watch him in action. When you talk about spin-bowling, there are Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz."

Hafeez added:

"Pakistan playing in India have to also deal with pressure. Playing in India will mean a lot of pressure. A lot will depend on how much momentum Pakistan take into the World Cup and how the dressing room atmosphere is created to deal with pressure."

With tensions between the two boards rising about taking the hosting rights of the 2023 Asia Cup away from Pakistan, it will be interesting to see if Pakistan's claims of boycotting the World Cup become true.

