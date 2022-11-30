"India should accept the fact that Rishabh Pant is not a white-ball cricketer" - Danish Kaneria 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has stated that Team India should stop backing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he pointed out that while Pant has had a chance to bat at multiple positions, he has failed to come up with an impactful performance in limited-overs cricket lately.

Kaneria opined that Sanju Samson should get the nod over the left-handed batter in the forthcoming fixtures, saying:

"India should accept the fact that Rishabh Pant is not a white-ball cricketer. They have tired him at every position in the order, just so that he can score runs. But what about Sanju Samson? Did he do anything wrong by scoring 36 runs?

"From fans to former players, everyone has expressed displeasure over this. All this is very demoralizing for Sanju Samson, as he is being treated like an average cricketer."

Pant struggled to get going in the white-ball series against New Zealand. The southpaw mustered just 17 runs from two T20Is while playing as an opener. His misery continued in the ensuing ODI series, finishing with 25 runs.

Samson, on the other hand, was impressive in the ODI series opener. The right-handed batter scored 36 runs. However, he could not make it to the playing XI in the remaining two games.

Kaneria also mentioned that the team management benched Deepak Hooda when he was in fine form. He highlighted that it had a major effect on the all-rounder's morale, which is why he is now struggling to get runs under his belt. The former leg-spinner explained:

"Deepak Hooda was dancing when the ball started to seam. He didn't understand what was happening. The team management dropped him when he was doing well, shattering his confidence. Now he has been asked to play in a tough situation where he doesn't know what to do."

The Kiwis secured a 1-0 series win over the Men in Blue. The visitors completed a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the first ODI, while the other two ended in no result due to rain.

"You want to make four or five different teams, but at least form one proper team first" - Danish Kaneria on India's recent performances

Kaneria went on to say that Indian selectors should give their players better treatment, giving them consistent opportunities at the highest level.

He claimed that the Men in Blue would not be able to perform well in ICC events unless they built one strong team instead of focusing on creating multiple teams for the same format. He elaborated:

"You want to make four or five different teams, but at least form one proper team first. There is no harm in having separate squads for different formats, but at least the players should get a fair chance to prove their worth. Otherwise, you will continue to be unsuccessful in clinching an ICC trophy.

"Everyone will be busy in the IPL now. But what about the downfall of Indian cricket? They must accept the reality. Their form has been declining constantly."

BCCI @BCCI



New Zealand win the series 1-0.



Scorecard bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDODI



#TeamIndia



📸 Courtesy: Photosport NZ The third & final #NZvIND ODI is called off due to rain 🌧️New Zealand win the series 1-0.Scorecard📸 Courtesy: Photosport NZ The third & final #NZvIND ODI is called off due to rain 🌧️New Zealand win the series 1-0.Scorecard 👉 bit.ly/NZvIND-3RDODI #TeamIndia 📸 Courtesy: Photosport NZ https://t.co/73QtYS5SJm

The Indian team will next be seen in action against Bangladesh. The two Asian teams are set to compete in three ODIs and two Tests in December.

Get the IND vs NZ Live Score for the 3rd ODI and follow Sportskeeda for all the latest Cricket News.

Poll : 0 votes