Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

India announces surprise squad for final two Tests against England

Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
357   //    23 Aug 2018, 00:16 IST

The Indian Selectors have dropped a surprise bomb for the squad of India's 4th and 5th Test match against England. They have announced an 18-man squad which includes 2 uncapped players.

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Prithvi Shaw gets his maiden India call-up

The series scoreline stands at 2-1 in favour of the hosts after three highly intriguing Test matches. India, who is the No.1 ranked Test side in the world, came back from 2-0 down to win the 3rd Test match at Trent Bridge by 209 runs to keep the series well open and alive.

India was defeated in the first Test match (Edgbaston) by 31 runs and by an innings and 159 runs in the second Test match (Lord's) due to some very poor batting from their specialist batsmen, barring captain Virat Kohli. The team made some obvious and important changes in the playing eleven from the Lord's Test Match and dropped opener Murali Vijay from the squad.

As a direct reaction to Vijay's poor form, he is now dropped from the Test side with youngster Prithvi Shaw, who has made loud noises with his batting performances in the domestic arena, replacing him for the final 2 matches.

The selectors have also dropped chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and brought in the 24-year-old batsman Hanuma Vihari who has been in a very good form in domestic matches for state and India A teams. This is probably the most surprising decision, coming out of nowhere from the selectors.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul keep their places in the squad after they gave India very good starts in both the innings in the third Test match against England. They were highly criticised for their display in the earlier matches. The pace department has remained untouched as they have been the brightest light for India in this series.

Prithvi Shaw, just 18, has shown immense talent and maturity till now. He hasscored centuries after centuries in First-class cricket since his debut a year ago. He impressed everyone with his amazing stroke play in England last year and also lead the Indian U19 team to a World Cup victory earlier this year. However, its highly unlikely that he'll get a chance in the 4th Test match.

Seems like the teenager is now ready and raring to go at the International stage.

India’s squad for the fourth and fifth Tests against England: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Hanuma Vihari.

The fourth Test match will take place at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton from 30th August and the fifth and the final match will begin on 7th September at the Kennington Oval, London.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw India vs England Cricket Stats | All Time Cricket Records
Sarthak Khandelwal
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: 4 players who might be dropped...
RELATED STORY
India's probable squad for last two Tests and predicted...
RELATED STORY
India announce squad for final two Tests against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Four players who could be picked...
RELATED STORY
India Test squad for first three Tests against England...
RELATED STORY
3 People who should have been in the Indian squad for the...
RELATED STORY
Probable Indian Squad for the last 2 Tests against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 3 players who can solve opening...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who can make their Test debut against...
RELATED STORY
3 opening pairs India can try for the 4th Test against...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us