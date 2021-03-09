India are favorites to win the T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler

England’s dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler feels that hosts India are the favorites to win the T20 World Cup which will be held in October-November this year.

England are going to play a five-match T20I series in India starting March 12, as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the first T20I, Jos Buttler admitted:

"Going into World Cups, you probably look at hosts nations as strong as India who are gonna be favorites for that tournament. There are many excellent teams, in the last few World Cups hosts nations have performed very well. India is of course strong in every format and T20 is no different and especially playing at home I see India as the favourites.”

According to the 30-year-old, playing a tough series against India in India ahead of the mega tournament will only help England. He added:

“So it's a great exposure for us to play against one of the best teams in the tournament in these conditions. It's vital for us to play and hopefully you wanna win that series and take that confidence and gel together as a group has that clarity ahead of the World Cup. So it's a fantastic opportunity for us as a side to be playing against India in World Cup conditions.”

Jos Buttler played the first Test against India in Chennai, but was rested for the next three games as part of England’s much-debated rotation policy. He will be crucial to England’s chances in the upcoming T20Is.

Big advantage for us to learn about conditions: Jos Buttler

Owing to COVID-19 and bio-bubble restrictions, all five T20Is of the India-England series will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

According to Jos Buttler, this could actually work to England’s advantage as they build towards the T20 World Cup. The hard-hitting batsman explained:

"This is a great benefit for us. Being here and to play in Ahemdabad in the brand new stadium which may play a big part in the World Cup and no one has played here before. So it's a big advantage for us to learn about conditions."

"We don't know how the wickets are gonna play in this stadium but to play five matches on the same ground, the pitch might slow up and it may spin so that can be good exposure for us before the World Cup," he added.

Jos Buttler has featured in 74 T20Is for England, and has 1551 runs to his name at a strike rate of 140.36.