India are favourites, but all 3 results possible going into 5th day of Adelaide Test

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
324   //    09 Dec 2018, 13:47 IST

Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 4
Australia v India - 1st Test: Day 4

The first Test of the India–Australia four-match series at Adelaide has lived up to the expectations in the first four days. Going into the fifth day, all three results are possible, though the most likely result is an Indian victory.

India need six wickets in a minimum of ninety overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Australia have their last recognized batting pair in Shaun Marsh and Travis Head at the crease with their captain Tim Paine to follow, who is not in the best of form.

With Ravichandran Ashwin bowling a great line and length in this Test from both over and around the wicket, the two left-handers are not going to have it easy against him on a fifth-day pitch. Mohammed Shami too has been brilliant and his record against left-handers is exceptional.

India will probably begin the fourth day with these two. Though both Marsh and Head were able to negotiate India’s bowlers towards the end of the day, that was also due to the fact that the bowlers were tiring a bit.

They will be fresh tomorrow morning after a night’s rest, and will come back hard at the Australian batsmen. If they are able to nip out one of these two early, they should be able to wrap up the innings before lunch itself.

On the other hand, Australia need 219 runs to win the Test. With at least ninety overs at their disposal, the scoring rate is not a problem. Even if they bat slowly, as they have done so far in the Test, they would still be in business.

But for that to happen, they need to preserve their wickets. A lot will depend on Shaun Marsh and their first innings hero, Travis Head. If this pair can survive until lunch, Australia will surely fancy their chances.

A draw is certainly not out of the equation, either. With the pitch difficult to score on, and Australia preferring safety over risk, there is a possibility that they will play for a draw.

As Paine and co. showed in the first Test of the series against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi earlier this year, they are certainly capable of sticking around for long periods. However, one of their heroes from that match, Usman Khawaja, is already gone, thanks to an outrageously poor shot against Ashwin.

So, even though all three results are still possible going into the fifth day of this exciting Test, an Indian victory seems to be the most likely result, at this point.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin Mohammed Shami
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
