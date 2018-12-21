Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian batsmen who are under fire to perform

Ashwin Srinivasa

India versus Australia is the flavour of this cricketing season, and the series is poised beautifully at this stage. The action will commence on 26th December in Melbourne, and India's batting response in the Perth Test match has re-awakened the demons of overseas batting failures. BCCI has been accommodating in making the necessary arrangements to send the Test specialists to New Zealand and arranged a practice match in Sydney.

All these factors have still not helped a few in the squad, who have been there to fill up the numbers. This series is going to make and break a few careers. After all, India started their overseas season in January 2018 with the reputation of being the best batting side, and it's the batting that has let them down.

Let's look into three Indian batsmen who are under tremendous pressure to perform.

#3 Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay has had an impressive Test career for India. He started in 2008 as a back up to Gautam Gambhir and became a Test regular when the southpaw lost his form. Vijay was probably the most technically proficient Indian batsman during the 2014 overseas stint.

Vijay scored an impressive 97 versus South Africa in Durban, followed by a masterly 146 against England in Trentbridge. He scored an important 95 in Lords followed it up with another masterclass scoring 144 at Brisbane. Sourav Ganguly even called him an "all-weather batsman" and he consolidated his position with good performances in India's long home season in 2016 and 2017.

The real need of the hour was to perform in South Africa, England and Australia where he has miserably failed. Except for a 46 against South Africa in Centurion, Vijay has averaged 12.80 scoring 128 runs in 10 innings.

He was dropped after the first 2 Tests in England and then came back into the side in place of Shikhar Dhawan. Age is not in his side and young players are constantly knocking the door and Vijay's twin failures in Adelaide and Perth has put his position in jeopardy and he needs to perform in MCG before its too late.

