Australia vs India 2018-19: 3 Indian batsmen who are under fire to perform

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
153   //    21 Dec 2018, 16:12 IST

Image result for india v australia test 2018 series

India versus Australia is the flavour of this cricketing season, and the series is poised beautifully at this stage. The action will commence on 26th December in Melbourne, and India's batting response in the Perth Test match has re-awakened the demons of overseas batting failures. BCCI has been accommodating in making the necessary arrangements to send the Test specialists to New Zealand and arranged a practice match in Sydney.

All these factors have still not helped a few in the squad, who have been there to fill up the numbers. This series is going to make and break a few careers. After all, India started their overseas season in January 2018 with the reputation of being the best batting side, and it's the batting that has let them down.

Let's look into three Indian batsmen who are under tremendous pressure to perform.

#3 Murali Vijay

Image result for murali vijay

Murali Vijay has had an impressive Test career for India. He started in 2008 as a back up to Gautam Gambhir and became a Test regular when the southpaw lost his form. Vijay was probably the most technically proficient Indian batsman during the 2014 overseas stint.

Vijay scored an impressive 97 versus South Africa in Durban, followed by a masterly 146 against England in Trentbridge. He scored an important 95 in Lords followed it up with another masterclass scoring 144 at Brisbane. Sourav Ganguly even called him an "all-weather batsman" and he consolidated his position with good performances in India's long home season in 2016 and 2017.

The real need of the hour was to perform in South Africa, England and Australia where he has miserably failed. Except for a 46 against South Africa in Centurion, Vijay has averaged 12.80 scoring 128 runs in 10 innings.

He was dropped after the first 2 Tests in England and then came back into the side in place of Shikhar Dhawan. Age is not in his side and young players are constantly knocking the door and Vijay's twin failures in Adelaide and Perth has put his position in jeopardy and he needs to perform in MCG before its too late.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Ajinkya Rahane KL Rahul
Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Mechanical Engineer by destiny and a passionate cricket enthusiast by heart. I've been a cricket tragic all through my life. Writing about cricket has been my dream and all those hours of watching cricket has given me the right insight and understanding about the game. I love to provide in-depth analysis of a Team's journey over the years, remind my readers about some of our forgotten heroes and also pen down my perspectives about a problem that has been plaguing a team. Cricket has always given us special moments to cherish and I would like to take each and every reader down the memory lane to celebrate our most loved sport.
