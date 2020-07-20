India-Australia rivalry at par with Ashes: Brett Lee

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has compared the rivalry between the Indian cricket team and Australia with The Ashes, stating that the former is now at par with the Australia-England feud.

In an interview with the Times of India on Monday (20th July), Brett Lee spoke about India's upcoming tour of Australia. The two teams will compete in an ICC World Test Championship series later this year, provided there are no changes. In fact, Brett Lee also opined that the tour was essential for world cricket.

Brett Lee labels India-Australia rivalry as the best

Brett Lee played 76 Test matches for Australia

Brett Lee represented Australia in Test cricket from 1999 to 2008, scalping 310 wickets at a brilliant bowling average of 30.82. The right-arm quick played a lot of Test cricket against the Indian cricket team as he bowled 504.4 overs versus India and picked up 53 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.

Brett Lee was asked about his views on the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series between the Indian cricket team and Australia.

The 43-year-old replied that the rubbers between the two behemoths of world cricket is perhaps the best competition to watch in the cricketing circuit at the moment.

"The tour is so important. Anytime that India gets the chance to tour Australia or vice versa. It was always Australia versus England in the Ashes. That was always the pinnacle. I do believe now that this (India vs Australia) is definitely at par. When Australia play India in a Test series, that's definitely right up there with the best competition to watch and the best rivalry," Brett Lee said.

Brett Lee concluded by stating that there was no love lost between the two teams, and they appreciated the way they played cricket.

Virat Kohli's troops will look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a historic win against Australia during the 2018-19 tour.

On the other hand, the Australian trio of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and David Warner has been in sublime touch during the ICC World Test Championship, meaning that they could represent India's toughest challenge on their tour Down Under.